President Donald Trump’s son Eric fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a tense live interview when she suggested the president is exploiting his role for financial gain via crypto trading.

Click To Watch Video

“I have NO inside information!” Eric told Collins firmly. “I have a big problem when Nancy Pelosi front-runs every trade via her husband three weeks before her legislation gets past, yeah I have a big problem with that!”

Watch Eric defend his dad on CNN!

Together with Next Thing Technologies

AI is booming. But there’s a growing problem no one wants to admit: our infrastructure isn’t ready for it.¹

The U.S. grid is already stretched thin. In many states, it’s decades overdue for upgrades. Now layer on thousands of energy-hungry AI data centers — and it’s a recipe for blackouts, water shortages, and failure.¹

In fact, just this month, Bloomberg reported that AI data centers are draining millions of gallons of water from drought-prone areas in the U.S.⁹ Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is going the opposite direction — investing $100 billion to build ultra-modern AI power hubs running on next-gen energy tech.

The U.S. needs a breakthrough. That’s where Next Thing Technologies comes in.

They’re the first American company⁹ to develop a commercially-viable¹ sodium-ion battery pack that can power AI infrastructure.¹

Why it matters:

Sodium is 1,400× more abundant than lithium ⁹

Batteries are projected to be up to 60% cheaper ⁶

They’re safer and scalable¹

Over 7,800 investors have already backed them with $7M+.³

You can still invest in their current round at just $6/share⁴ — with up to 20% bonus shares⁴

The company’s share offering price has increased 209% since its first funding round, which sold out completely.²

This opportunity won’t stay under the radar much longer…⁴

And the next time you hear about it, it may be too late to get it for just $6/share.⁴

👉 Click here to invest before it’s too late.⁴

Learn More

Undercover reporter EXPOSES Mamdani’s BIG SECRET…

Robert Akleh, citywide canvass manager for Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign, was caught on hidden camera saying “who gives a s--t” about what police officers think of the Democratic nominee, telling them “You’re city employees. You get told what to do, shut up.”

Click To Watch Video

Undercover operation by conservative podcaster: The high-ranking field organizer was apparently recorded by an undercover operative working for conservative podcaster Steven Crowder’s “Louder with Crowder” show during conversations at bars in August and September.

Additional criticism of Democrats: In the hidden camera footage, Akleh also criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul and “Israel supporting” Democrats while discussing his views with the undercover operative.

Trump: Maduro “doesn’t want to f**k around with the United States!”

President Donald Trump warned Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro during a White House lunch with Ukrainian President Zelensky, saying Maduro “doesn’t want to f--- with the U.S.” as the administration escalates military action against drug trafficking in the region.

“He doesn’t want to f‑‑k with the U.S.,” Trump said.

Maduro reportedly offered oil wealth and exit plan: According to reports, Maduro offered the U.S. a dominant stake in Venezuela’s oil and mineral wealth during diplomatic talks that Trump called off last week, while Venezuelan officials also floated a plan for Maduro to eventually leave office to ease mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

CIA operations expanded, reward increased: Trump confirmed authorizing the CIA to expand covert operations inside Venezuela, raising the possibility of direct action against Maduro, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio increased the reward to $50 million for information leading to the Venezuelan president’s arrest or conviction on drug cartel charges.

Group of hackers doxxes federal agents on Telegram amid cartels calling for info on ICE personnel

A hacker group called “the Com” reportedly posted personal information of thousands of federal officials on Telegram, including spreadsheets containing details for 680 DHS officials, 170 FBI employees, and 190 DOJ officials, with names, addresses, phone numbers, and agencies listed.

Cartel connection suspected: The hack, first reported by 404 Media, appears linked to Mexican cartels offering bounties for information on ICE agents, with a user posting “I want my MONEY MEXICO” in the Telegram chat associated with the breach.

Rising threats against agents: The doxing comes as DHS reports ICE agents are facing a wave of such attacks and a 1,000 percent increase in assaults, with hostility particularly high in cities like Chicago and Portland as the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration and crime in Democrat-run areas.

DISCLAIMER

Please refer to our full Disclosures page [ http://www.nextthing.tech/email-disclosure ] to see important information regarding the statements made herein, sometimes identified by superscript numbers (¹, ², etc.).



Forward-looking statements, performance and progress claims (cost, safety, longevity), and market data are speculative estimates based on current assumptions, involve risks, and are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results, specific data requires verification, third-party mentions are informational only, and offer terms may change without notice.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. Please read the Offering Circular [ http://edgar.secdatabase.com/61/121390024095418/filing-main.htm ] before investing.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Next Thing Technologies for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of May, Rainmaker has received $90,775. Additional fees may have accrued since then.