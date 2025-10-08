Eric Trump fired back at Chris Cuomo during a fiery live interview on News Nation for accusing his father of weaponizing the government against his political enemies.

“I find it so ironic that you are literally pushing back on the ‘weaponization of government’ when the very same people that are coming after us went after your brother like hounds!!” Trump snapped at Cuomo.

“What did you just say?!!” Cuomo fired back.

MAGA Mike Lawler CONFRONTS Hakeem Jeffries to his face - What happens next is unbelievable

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler confronted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the Capitol halls, pressing him to sign onto a one-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which Jeffries had earlier dismissed as a “non-starter.”

“It’s sad. It’s sad. You could easily sign onto this,” Lawler said. “The only embarrassment here is you.”

Arizona Democrats confront Speaker Mike Johnson outside his office, Johnson doesn’t back down

Democrat Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego staged a surprise press conference outside Speaker Mike Johnson’s office, Wednesday, criticizing him for keeping Republicans “on an extended summer vacation” and refusing to agree with Democrat healthcare demands.

Epstein files discharge petition controversy : Gallego accused Johnson of refusing to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) because she would provide the final signature needed on a discharge petition to release Jeffrey Epstein files, alleging Johnson wants to “cover up for pedophiles on the Epstein list.”

Johnson joins the confrontation: Johnson surprised the senators by emerging from his office to join the press gaggle, saying he would swear in Grijalva “as soon as we get back to work” once the government reopens, calling the Epstein accusations “absurd” and dismissing the event as a “publicity stunt.”

NYPD arrests sword-wielding lunatic after brutal subway attack

David Mazariego, 25, reportedly confessed to beating a stranger to death outside Brooklyn’s Jay Street-MetroTech Station because he didn’t like how the victim “looked at him” after the man held a subway gate door open for him, the NY Post reports.

Brutal attack details : The assailant allegedly repeatedly pummeled the unidentified victim’s face and stomped on his head up to 15 times before stealing his wallet and ID, leaving him battered and unconscious near Lawrence and Willoughby streets, with the victim dying roughly an hour later at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist.

Arrest with weapon: Hours after the killing, eagle-eyed NYPD officers in Times Square recognized Mazariego from emergency photos distributed department-wide during the manhunt and arrested him while he was carrying a long-bladed weapon resembling a samurai sword, leading to both murder and criminal weapon possession charges.

Widespread flight delays plague travelers due to staffing shortages amid gov’t shutdown

Air traffic control employees working without pay during the government shutdown have caused flight delays at major airports including Nashville, Burbank, Chicago, Atlanta, and Newark, with Burbank Airport forced to conduct operations remotely from San Diego on Monday due to controller callouts.