GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt took down “low ratings” George Stephanopoulos on his own show, strongly defending President Donald Trump’s actions to destroy narco terrorist in drug boats off the coast of Venezuela and calling out the host for “spewing Democrat talking points.”

“With your previous guest you had zero push back because he’s giving the Democrat talking points you spew every single week, which is probably why your ratings are so bad!” Schmitt blasted Stephanopoulos.

Watch the live clash here:

Erika Kirk fires back against wild conspiracy theories about her jewelry…

Charlie’s widow Erika, who has taken over as CEO of Turning Point USA, has been forced to deflect rampant conspiracy theories including wild allegations about her jewelry, sarcastically calling them “the conspiracy collection—get it before Christmas” while flashing her bedazzled hand on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” expressing “righteous anger” that the theories have attacked her family and colleagues, calling it “not OK, not healthy, a mind virus.”

Robinson to make first in-person court appearance Thursday: Alleged gunman Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event, will appear in person in court in Provo, Utah, on Thursday—more than three months after the caught-on-camera slaying—charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Judge weighing media access concerns for fair trial: Both Robinson’s legal team and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have requested cameras be banned from the courthouse over concerns about ensuring a fair trial, according to ABC News, with Robinson having previously appeared in court only twice—once virtually and once audio-only—and not yet having entered a plea.

Leaked document allegedly shows Trump’s plans to make Europe great again

A US defense website, Defense One, claims to have seen a leaked document revealing a “Make Europe Great Again” strategy where Trump intends to pull Austria, Italy, Hungary, and Poland away from the EU and closer to Washington’s influence, while backing parties that “seek sovereignty and preservation/restoration of traditional European ways of life,” the Daily Mail reports.

White House vehemently denies leak as European alarm spreads: White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly dismissed the claims outright, stating “President Trump is transparent and has signed a national security strategy that clearly directs the US government,” while rejecting the existence of any “alternative version,” though the leak triggered widespread alarm among European media and spiraled across social platforms.

Official strategy accuses EU of “civilizational erasure” through migration: Trump’s 33-page National Security Strategy sparked debate for warning that Europe faces “civilizational erasure” and questioning whether certain European countries will “remain reliable allies,” accusing the EU of eroding sovereignty through migration policies that are “transforming the continent and creating strife” while “undermining political liberty.”

European leaders react with fury and defiance: European Council President António Costa rebuked the US, declaring “The United States cannot replace European citizens in choosing which are the right parties,” while Polish PM Donald Tusk appealed to “Dear American friends” that “Europe is your closest ally, not your problem,” though Dutch hard-right politician Geert Wilders welcomed Trump’s stance, saying “President Trump speaks the truth” about Europe’s immigration issues.

Senate Republicans accuse Democrats of manufacturing healthcare crisis

Senate Republicans are claiming that Democrats’ commitment to extending Obamacare subsidies represents a manufactured affordability crisis designed to weaponize healthcare heading into 2026 midterm elections.

Competing proposals clash: Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned of “sticker shock” if Biden-era credits expire, calling Democrats’ three-year extension “the last train out of this station,” while GOP Senators Bill Cassidy and Mike Crapo countered with health savings accounts replacing subsidies.

Political motives alleged: Senator Roger Marshall told Fox News Digital that Democrats “politically embrace this affordability issue” but their three-year extension request “does nothing but throw gasoline on the fire.”

Deeper criticisms emerge: Majority Whip John Barrasso argued Obamacare “has always been pricey” and Democrats want to funnel $83 billion in taxpayer money directly to insurance companies, while Senator Eric Schmitt called healthcare “an ongoing train wreck since Obamacare.”

Marshall Plan: Senator Roger Marshall proposed the eponymous “Marshall Plan” combining one-year subsidy extension with Republican HSA demands as a potential compromise, though Republicans contend Schumer is blocking cross-aisle negotiations.

Trump unveils “gold card” visa program selling US residency

The Trump administration launched its “gold card” initiative Tuesday, allowing wealthy foreigners to purchase instant permanent residency for $1 million individually or $2 million for companies seeking to retain employees.

Fast-track citizenship path: The card functions “somewhat like a green card” according to Trump, granting immediate, permanent residency eligibility with Department of Homeland Security background checks required, while holders can apply for full citizenship after five years of residence.

EB-5 program overhaul: The initiative revamps the backlogged EB-5 visa system that had 250,000 foreigners waiting for approval as of February, replacing varied regional investment thresholds and job creation requirements—which issued just 135,518 visas over 25 years—with flat-rate purchases through direct Treasury payments.

Budget deficit strategy: Trump expects “hundreds of billions of dollars” in revenue with support from business leaders like Apple’s Tim Cook, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick previously calculated that 200,000 gold cards at the original $5 million price tag would generate $1 trillion toward reducing the nation’s $38 trillion debt.

Louisiana Democrat’s dirty (not so) little secret…

Democratic Representative Cleo Fields purchased between $500,000 and $1.25 million in Netflix shares… just weeks before the streaming company announced its $82.7 billion Warner Bros acquisition.