President Donald Trump and several members of his cabinet tore “low ratings” CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins apart after she asked an “arrogant” question during today’s White House meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

Watch Video

”Let’s hear the question from this very low-rated anchor at CNN,” Trump said as he picked on Collins to ask a question.

“Thank you Mr. President Trump,” Collins said. “Do you plan to ask President Bukele to help return the man who your administration says was mistakenly deported to El Salvador?”

Collins’ question referenced illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who’s deportation to El Salvador the Supreme Court called illegal and asked the Trump administration to facilitate his return. Trump officials said the decision to return the man was ultimately up to the El Salvadorian president.

Trump turned the question over to U.S. Attorney general Pam Bondi.

“First and foremost, he was illegally in our country,” Bondi explained. “The Supreme Court ruled that if El Salvador wanted to return him, we would facilitate it, meaning provide a plane.”

“You are doing a great job!” Trump told Bondi, before asking Stephen Miller to chime in on the question.

“He is a citizen of El Salvador,” Miller told Collins. “It is very arrogant of the American media to tell El Salvador how to handle their own citizens,… We had a deportation order that was valid, which meant that under our law he is not allowed to be present in the United States and had to be returned due to the ‘foreign terrorist’ designation!”

Collins asked President Bukele to respond as well, “Do you plan to return him?”

“How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?!” he asked her right back.

Watch Trump’s cabinet and Bukele completely shut down the CNN reporter:

Watch Video

Together With Health Science Institute

DOGE stopped by DEM judge?

Dear Reader,

They’re getting desperate…

Democrats have filed a massive lawsuit to bring DOGE to a grinding halt…

And an Obama-appointed judge seems hellbent on helping them do it.

It all looks to me like another rigged effort to stop DOGE from revealing the government’s dirty laundry, including the FDA’s biggest secret.

It’s a secret that could stop hundreds-of-billions in profits and dark money political donations, so they’re doing everything in their power to keep you from hearing it. Which is exactly why we’re not waiting around to see how this plays out.



We’re revealing everything right now in this FREE video.

Watch Video

P.S. If they’re going this hard after DOGE and the new Trump government itself, there’s not telling what they’ll do to stop this video. So please, in order to get this life-saving information, click here to watch it while it’s still available.

Stephen Miller SHUTS DOWN rude interrupting reporter: “Quiet when I’m talking!!”

Stephen Miller snapped at a reporter for rudely interrupting his answer to a question during a White House lawn press conference this morning.

Watch Video

“Is the President going to ask for him to be returned to the United States or no?” a reporter pressed Miller about a man who was “mistakenly deported” to El Salvador according to some reports.

Justice Department officials reportedly acknowledged that the man in question, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was mistakenly sent to El Salvador due to a 2019 order from an immigration judge barring him from being sent there. The Supreme Court has deemed his removal illegal and asked the Trump administration to "facilitate" his return while Trump officials dispute that a mistake was made in the first place, arguing that the law is on their side in deporting the man.

Miller answered by saying, “There was no mistake that was made,” then asking, “What do you think would happen to him if he came back to this country? With your understanding of immigration laws, what do you think would happen?! Let’s see if any of you researched anything about this issue at all!”

Another reporter cut off Miller, asking, “Do you really think the Supreme Court…” he began to say.

“I’m talking now!” Miller snapped. “You need to stop, I’m talking now!” When the reporter still would not stop talking, Miller said “You’re done.”

“Do any of you know the answer to the question?! Any of you?!!” Miller asked the group.

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video