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Haitians living in the United States are officially on notice after their Temporary Protected Status was allowed to expire following lengthy court battles.

As usual when it comes to immigration policies from the Trump administration, immigration advocates say ending TPS for Haitians is cruel and unfair because Haiti is still embroiled in violence and does not have a stable government. Haitians were initially given TPS after the 2010 earthquake.

The Left’s arguments would have merit had they not glossed over what took place during the Biden-Harris administration. It should be no surprise that Haitians were among the nationalities that were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under Joe Biden.

In my experience, I saw hundreds of Haitians crossing into Yuma, Arizona when that region started seeing a spike in encounters. The most infamous episode was when tens of thousands of Haitians flooded into Del Rio, Texas, camping under the international bridge while waiting to be processed and released into our country.

The big question everyone at that time was asking was how could these people be coming from Haiti if they were improvised and flights were not readily available due to the widespread gang violence?

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The answer is a large share of the Haitians who were showing up at our southern border were not coming directly from Haiti, they were coming from South America.

The first evidence of this was when reporters were seeing I.D. cards from South American countries that were discarded on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. These cards were given to Haitians who had settled in countries like Chile and Brazil. But because they were seeing other nationalities have a much easier time crossing into the United States, many of those Haitians decided to join in.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2021 about the trend of Haitians living in Chile and deciding to head north. By 2020, around 180,000 Haitians were living in Chile and maintained jobs that paid better than back in their home country. In Brazil, their population was around 143,000.

This is why many Haitians ditched their South American cards before crossing into the United States; it would hurt their claims for asylum if American authorities had knowledge of them living elsewhere.

This is not to single out Haitians, they were far from the only demographic who took advantage of our Democrat-induced open border. That said, it is their fault for leaving another country they had residency in and gambling on immigration policy staying the same under a different president.

No one forced them to falsely claim they were coming from Haiti. This is what happens when well-meaning programs like TPS are abused by immigrants and the federal government. Even if they lacked permanent residency in South America, it is still dubious to present themselves to U.S. immigration authorities as coming directly from the troubled island nation.

This is why open borders hurt migrants in the long run. Eventually, the tenuous position they put themselves in creates more problems when the system works to correct itself.