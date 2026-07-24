Elon Musk did not hold back during an interview with a reporter from The Economist, telling her very bluntly that most normal people hate the media more than she realizes.

“What you call ‘the far right’ is really just normal people!” Musk fired back at the reporter.

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NYPD furious as Mamdani urges Netanyahu protests at UN General Assembly

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is calling on New Yorkers to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s anticipated visit for September’s UN General Assembly, after backing away from his campaign pledge to have Netanyahu arrested under an International Criminal Court warrant. NYPD union leaders are furious, warning the mayor’s rhetoric will embolden violent agitators and create dangerous conditions for officers.

NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said Mamdani’s “activist posturing” puts officers in an impossible position, noting the department’s protest response is already constrained by a prior lawsuit settlement. Rank-and-file officers who just completed grueling 12-hour shifts covering the World Cup, Knicks championship, and America 250 celebrations expressed disbelief that their own mayor is now adding to their burden.

Despite the frustration, NYPD union officials pledged the department would handle whatever demonstrations arise with full professionalism. Mamdani’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

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50-Year DC Insider Warns: “Brace for Chaos This Summer”

A year and a half into Trump’s second term, not one insider has been put in cuffs — not Comey, not anyone from Biden’s circle.

But one 50-year Washington insider says, “Behind closed doors, Trump’s team has been plotting a counter-attack unlike any we’ve seen since the Civil War.”

And Wall Street could get caught in the cross-hairs.

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Investigation links Ilhan Omar’s sister to address tied to major Feeding Our Future convicts

A Daily Wire investigation found that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s sister Sahra Noor incorporated her consulting firm Grit Partners at a Lakeville, Minnesota address connected to at least three convicted participants in the Feeding Our Future scandal, one of the largest fraud cases in Minnesota history.

The address is reportedly tied to Ister Ahmed Afraa, who had business connections to both a woman convicted of $7 million in wire fraud and Aimee Bock, the Feeding Our Future ringleader sentenced to 41 years in prison.

Noor previously ran a Minneapolis health clinic that received a $2 million state earmark arranged by Omar while she was a state representative. Noor’s husband later worked as chief of staff to Somalia’s prime minister and policy advisor to its president after relocating to Africa.

Democrats blocked a legislative subpoena in May that would have required Omar to produce records related to the fraud investigation.

Obama Presidential Library contractor struggles after not being paid nearly $4 million owed

Chicago-based Adamson Plumbing Contractors suspended operations and laid off 25 union workers after the owner says the company was left with roughly $3.9 million in losses from delays, rework, and unpaid change orders on the Obama Presidential Center project.

Owner Mike Owen says a promised $100,000 payment that was supposed to arrive before the center’s June 19 opening never came on time, becoming what he called “the final death blow” to the company. Adamson has since filed a $1.72 million mechanic’s lien against the property and is pursuing additional legal action. Owen says the delayed payment eventually arrived, more than two weeks after he suspended operations, but came too late to reverse the shutdown.

Several other subcontractors, including Black-owned firms the project was specifically intended to support, have reported similar payment disputes.

The Obama Foundation said construction manager Lakeside Alliance was responsible for subcontractor payments. Construction costs have reportedly surpassed $1 billion, while only $1 million of a promised $470 million taxpayer protection reserve has been funded.

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Hot mic catches Sacramento officials discussing how to ban disruptive protesters

A live microphone caught Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty and Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes discussing whether they could bar disruptive attendees from future city council meetings, with McCarty saying the city attorney had advised against it. The exchange occurred after council chambers were cleared Tuesday following repeated disruptions during a heated debate over the city’s participation in a regional intelligence-sharing center linked to federal immigration authorities.