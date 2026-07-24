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Roxanne Mosier's avatar
Roxanne Mosier
1h

I couldn't have said it better. That's how we all feel.

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Neal Hugh Hurwitz's avatar
Neal Hugh Hurwitz
1h

good stuff--- ty

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