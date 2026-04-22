CNBC’s Sara Eisen directly confronted Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a tense live interview for her relentless negativity regarding President Donald Trump’s Iran operations, actively undermining America’s foreign policy.

“Senator, I wonder if you ever worry that by trashing the president that it weakens our hand and our negotiating position,” Eisen pressed Warren. “Do you not agree with the ultimate goal here?!”

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Trump announces Iran will spare 8 women from execution after his personal plea

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Iran will no longer execute eight women after he pleaded Tuesday for their freedom, writing on Truth Social “I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison.” Trump said “I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution.”

Iran denies execution plans, claims Trump “misled by fake news” : Iran’s judiciary denied the eight women were ever set for execution, claiming “Trump was misled once again by fake news” and that “some of them have been released, while others face charges that, if convictions are upheld, would at most result in imprisonment.” However, human rights groups contest this—one woman, Bita Hemmati, was sentenced to death for allegedly throwing objects at Iranian forces during January protests, and two others (Golnaz Naraghi, 37, and Venus Hosseininejad, 28) have been out on bail since late March.

Context of US-Iran negotiations: The announcement came as Trump extended a two-week cease-fire with Iran while US negotiators await Tehran’s reply to the latest American offer to end the nearly two-month conflict.

Ex-WaPo editor admits mainstream media’s Biden cover-up

Former Washington Post editor Marty Baron admitted the media failed its “truth-seeking mission” by shying away from exploring Joe Biden’s cognitive and physical decline early this decade, fearing it would aid Donald Trump’s campaign and alienate audiences.

Baron Calls It Ethical Breakdown that the corporate media did not aggressively investigate Biden’s intellectual acuity and physical health while he held the most powerful position.

Media Credibility Damaged by the failure to live up to their mission regarding Biden’s struggles, as confessed by Baron in a speech at NYU ethics awards.

Baron Made Admission amid continued attacks on President Trump during his address at the Peter F. Collier Awards for Ethics in Journalism.

WaPo Under Baron pushed numerous hoaxes including Russia collusion and the Biden “sharp as a tack” narrative contributing to massive financial losses and staff layoffs.

80-year-old Georgia democrat dies suddenly following concerns about age

Longtime Georgia Democrat Rep. David Scott, 80, suddenly died Tuesday night after mounting concerns over his advanced age and primary challengers demanding a new vision for the party.