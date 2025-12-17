Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren throws a fit when the Department of War’s head legal counsel Charles Young refuses to take her bait.

Watch the tense clash here:

Conservatives pissed at Left-wing media’s latest hit piece

The Trump administration faced harsh criticism from conservatives following Vanity Fair’s bombshell profile of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with critics questioning why the White House granted access to the liberal publication.

Extensive cooperation questioned: Wiles participated in 11 interviews over the past year with Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple, making extraordinary comments including describing Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality,” calling Vice President JD Vance a “conspiracy theorist for a decade,” and saying Attorney General Pam Bondi “completely whiffed” on Jeffrey Epstein files, prompting conservative backlash over why Republicans cooperate with left-leaning outlets.

Conservative media erupts: The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway declared herself “sick to death of people on the right who seek the approval of left-wing media,” while radio host Dana Loesch warned “the legacy press isn’t your friend,” and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz criticized the White House for allowing unflattering photo shoots, with Outkick’s Clay Travis advising Republicans to only conduct live interviews preventing selective editing.

Damage control launched: Wiles called the piece a “disingenuously framed hit piece” that omitted positive comments about Trump and the team, while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Vanity Fair of “bias of omission” and taking words out of context.

Vice President Vance joked the lesson should be “we should be giving fewer interviews to mainstream media outlets” as administration officials rallied behind Wiles on social media.

Trump administration adds 5 more countries to travel ban

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is adding five nations to its travel ban list and imposing further restrictions on 15 others, citing security concerns following the Thanksgiving weekend shooting of two National Guard members by an Afghan national.

Ban expansion details: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria join the existing 12-country full ban list, with complete travel restrictions also imposed on Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents, while 15 additional nations—including Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe—face partial restrictions, bringing total affected countries to approximately 40.

Security justifications cited: The White House argues restrictions are necessary because many targeted nations have “widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records” hindering U.S. vetting capabilities, plus high visa overstay rates, deportation cooperation refusals, or “general lack of stability and government control.”

The administration claims the measures advance “important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives” by preventing entry of foreign nationals about whom the U.S. “lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose.”

Candace Owens describes four-hour meeting with Erika Kirk

Podcaster Candace Owens shared details Tuesday evening about her lengthy Monday meeting with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, revealing she remains unconvinced of the accused shooter’s guilt despite the organization’s efforts to address her concerns.