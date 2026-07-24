Reporter Alison Steinberg confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren and several other prominent Democrats about the Trump administration’s report revealing hundreds of thousands of non-citizens that are registered to vote.

“Democrats say illegals never vote, but obviously they do Senator!” Steinberg pressed Warren as she attempted to flee into an elevator.

Click To Watch Video

White House Correspondents Dinner part 2 scheduled for tonight, after April assassination attempt

The White House Correspondents Dinner is being held Friday evening at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, months after a gunman named Cole Tomas Allen attempted to storm the original April 25 event at the Washington Hilton and open fire on top Trump administration officials.

President Trump accepted an invitation to attend and speak, promising remarks that will be “unifying yet vicious, and serious yet hilarious,” according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Security will be significantly enhanced compared to April. The Secret Service has coordinated with hotel security and federal and local law enforcement, implementing airport-style screening, road closures around the venue, and a visible police presence throughout the area.

Manhattan Stabbing Suspect Charged With Hate Crime After “Allahu Akbar” Attack

Raul Morales, 51, was charged Friday with attempted murder and hate crime counts after allegedly stabbing two people on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Thursday afternoon while shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

The two victims, a 57-year-old Asian man and a 50-year-old Jewish man, were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police said the attacks appeared to be separate incidents near each other with no known connection between Morales and either victim.

The hate crime charges apply specifically to the attack on the Jewish victim. Morales faces additional counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with both stabbings. During a Friday perp walk, Morales shouted cryptically about “justice for the Romero family” and vowed reporters would remember an unnamed woman’s name “forever.”

Asking for exodus: Mamdani mocks wealthy New Yorkers with new tax

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani sparked widespread criticism Thursday after posting a taunting message on X telling owners of luxury second homes worth more than $5 million that notification letters for the new pied-à-terre tax were on their way. The post racked up over 14 million views and drew sharp rebukes from conservative commentators, city council members, and watchdog groups who accused the socialist mayor of gloating over a confiscatory tax policy.