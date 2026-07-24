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Jerry Gould's avatar
Jerry Gould
4h

Between illegal registrations, where the driver's licenses are the only ID needed in Blue States, we shouldn't be surprised that illegals and felons are voting . Add to that ballot havesting, and the system is compromised. It is still hard to understand that Biden received 81 million legal votes while literally hiding in his basement. 4 million more than any candidate before or since.

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
5h

Off course she would be. She is a deadly Democrat.

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