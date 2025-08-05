Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in support of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani Monday, describing the socialist politician's messaging as a potential blueprint for Democratic recovery.

Speaking at the DC37 union building while supporting Mamdani's universal childcare proposal, Warren positioned New York as the starting point for changes to her Democratic party as a whole.

"Zohran is on the front lines in that fight out there, fighting for families,” Warren said.

"For me, New York City is the place to start the conversation for Democrats on how affordability is the central issue.”

When asked by a reporter if socialism is the future of the Democratic party, Warren responded with enthusiasm: “Yes! You bet.”

Mamdani's upset win triggered concern among moderate Democrats worried about having a self-described socialist represent the party in November's general election against independent candidates Adams and Cuomo, making Warren’s support one of the first more prominent Democrat leaders to come forward.

Other New Yorkers, like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, have avoided backing Mamdani since his surprising primary victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo in June.

Warren recently criticized both of Mamdani’s opponents in Rolling Stone magazine, accusing them of courting wealthy donors while Mamdani focuses on progressive policies.

"Cuomo and Adams are tripping over themselves to haul in millions of campaign dollars from billionaire donors," Warren wrote. "Mamdani has charged ahead with plans to make New York more affordable, and he's showing how to pay for it by taxing the ultra-rich and giant corporations."

The endorsement could help legitimize Mamdani's candidacy among national progressive donors and activists.

Mamdani's campaign centers on expanding social services through increased taxation of wealthy individuals and corporations, government run grocery stores, ridding the world of billionaires, and positioning affordability as the key issue facing working families.