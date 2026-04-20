Rep. Elise Stefanik sounded off on CNN’s Jake Tapper for equating President Donald Trump’s Iran operations to “genocide,” quoting his viral Truth Social post threatening to wipe out Iran’s “civilization.”

“President Trump didn’t call for genocide Jake! You are putting those words in his mouth!” Stefanik fired back at the pundit. “Shame on CNN!!”

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Buffett’s Famous ‘Phone Rule’ Could Make This Company Soar

Warren Buffett famously said that “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Sen. Tim Kaine admits Virginia gerrymandering motive to stop Trump

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told Fox News that while 90 percent of Virginians aren’t Democrats, the proposed constitutional amendment giving Democrats power to redraw congressional districts is necessary to prevent Donald Trump from interfering in the 2026 midterms and 2028 election.

Kaine Reveals True Intent : The Democratic senator acknowledged Virginia’s near-even presidential split with Harris at 51.8 percent and Trump at 46 percent but defended shifting from a 6-5 to potential 10-1 Democratic advantage in House seats.

Virginia Voters Split Evenly : Early polling shows Republicans more motivated to vote against the measure, with 48 percent viewing a 10-1 Democratic map as unfair representation compared to 44 percent who see it as fair.

Former AG Condemns Move: Jason Miyares criticized the plan as rigging maps so 90 percent of seats go to the party winning just 51 percent of the vote, calling it situational ethics rather than consistent nonpartisan principles.

Voters Decide Tuesday: With early voting ended, Tuesday marks the final chance for Virginians to vote on the referendum that would temporarily empower the Democratic-majority General Assembly to redraw districts.

Kash Patel sues Atlantic for $250 million defamation

FBI Director Kash Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit in federal court against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick over an article alleging he abuses alcohol and has episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.

Patel Denies All Claims : The lawsuit lists 17 specific false statements including drinking to intoxication at Ned’s club in Washington D.C. and the Poodle Room in Las Vegas while with administration staff.

Suit Alleges Actual Malice : Patel claims the magazine published with actual malice after being warned hours before publication that the central allegations about alcohol abuse and security detail issues were categorically false.

Atlantic Stands By Story : The magazine responded that it stands by its reporting on Patel’s erratic behavior and called the lawsuit meritless while noting the high bar for public figures under the New York Times v. Sullivan ruling.

Patel Issues Strong Statement: Patel said the story is a lie designed to destroy his reputation, emphasizing the FBI’s historic crime reduction under his leadership and that fake news will not stop their mission.

Nearly half of violent crime suspects in Germany are foreign: report

German police statistics reveal that non-German suspects make up 42.9 percent of violent crime cases despite comprising only about 15 percent of the population, with foreign nationals nearly half of suspects in several key states.