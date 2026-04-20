PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Planet First's avatar
Planet First
1m

HE didn't twist dumpy's words, you traitorous talking piece of magat trash, she did. Shame on every lying magat unfortunately still alive.

Reply
Share
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
24m

So do your want Iran to keep attacking the USA/. They are a very evil country.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture