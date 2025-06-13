New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik exploded at New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her ignorance of recent high profile cases of illegal immigrants murdering New Yorkers as she continues to stand behind sanctuary state policies.

Stefanik blasted Hochul for extending New York’s sanctuary state policies, barring state law enforcement from targeting individuals based on their immigration status and preventing federal agents from taking action to enforce immigration policy in the state.

“Do you know who Sakir Akkan is?!” Stefanik asked Hochul, visibly angry. “You should as the Governor of New York State!”

“Refresh my recollection,” Hochul said halfheartedly.

“He was an illegal migrant in New York, and do you know what crime he committed in addition to being here illegally?!” Stefanik pressed.

“No I do not,” Hochul admitted.

“You do not? This was widely reported!” Stefanik exploded. “He found a 15-year-old girl, threatened her with a metal pole, told her to get into the back seat of his car, he took her clothes off and he violently r*ped her!”

Stefanik cited another case of an illegal migrant, Sebastian Zepeta, who burned a woman on the subway alive, along with several other horrendous cases that Hochul showed no awareness of.

“This is Kathy Hochul’s New York,… they’re horrific crimes that are committed on your watch!!!” Stefanik erupted.

Trump calls Israel’s strike on Iran “excellent”

Trump praised Israel's strikes on Iran as "excellent" during an interview with ABC News, and warned of more attacks to come. The president told ABC News that Iran "got hit hard, very hard" and "about as hard as you're going to get hit," while promising "there's more to come, a lot more" as Israel attempts to destroy Iran's nuclear program.

Trump blamed Iran for rejecting previous nuclear deal opportunities and urged them to negotiate - In Truth Social posts, Trump said he gave Iran "chance after chance to make a deal" and told them to "just do it," warning that while there's still time to end the "slaughter," the "next already planned attacks" will be "even more brutal." “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Netanyahu confirms why Israel attacked Iran last night

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Friday that Israel struck Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz in overnight attacks, warning that Iran has produced enough uranium for nine nuclear weapons and is taking steps toward weaponization as Tehran launched approximately 100 retaliatory drones.

Iran has enough uranium for nine nuclear bombs and is moving toward weaponization - Netanyahu warned that Iran has produced sufficient highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs and is taking unprecedented steps to weaponize this material, potentially producing a nuclear weapon "in a very short time" if not stopped.

Iran launched approximately 100 retaliatory drones following the Israeli attack - Hours after Netanyahu's confirmation, Iranian forces fired around 100 drones toward Israeli territory, which the IDF was working to intercept, escalating the conflict between the two nations.

Multiple Iranian military sites were reportedly damaged in the overnight strikes - In addition to the Natanz facility, reports indicate Israel also hit the Parchin military complex (which houses nuclear weapons research) and five military bases around Tehran, though the full extent of damage to these underground and heavily fortified facilities remains unknown.

Democrat senator dragged away in handcuffs after disrupting Noem’s press conference

Democrat California Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and handcuffed during DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference after interrupting the event and causing a commotion.

Security told Padilla to put his hands up and escorted him out after he interrupted Noem's briefing about the Los Angeles riots, with the Secret Service apparently viewing him as a potential "attacker" according to DHS officials.