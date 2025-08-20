Rep. Elise Stefanik was forced from the podium by protesters Monday during a memorial event in her upstate New York district.

Stefanik was shouted down by demonstrators who called her a "traitor" during a ceremony in Plattsburgh honoring the late John Zurlo, a Clinton County political leader. The event was held to commemorate Zurlo with a building named in his honor.

When Stefanik approached the podium to deliver remarks, protesters immediately began booing and chanting until she stepped back. She later returned and gave her speech over continued disruptions.

"Today #NY21 witnessed shameful conduct by radical Far Left Democrat agitators," Stefanik posted on X following the account.

The demonstrators carried picket signs of multiple topics, with some opposing Trump's immigration policies, including ICE deportations, and criticizing Stefanik's support for the president's legislative agenda. Other signs accused her of racism and other insults.

Later, Stefanik explained to reporters why she decided to return to the podium.

"I was not going to let them drown out me by talking about how important it is to commemorate John Zurlo's legacy."

Stefanik later clarified she also delivered her remarks privately to the Zurlo family.

The incident comes as Stefanik has spent months laying groundwork for a Republican gubernatorial campaign against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Recent polling shows Hochul failing to reach 50% approval but maintaining double-digit leads over potential GOP challengers.

The disruption occurred during the August congressional recess, when House members typically host events in their home districts. In general, these Republicans are promoting Trump's recent legislative “Big Beautiful Bill” while Democrats criticize cuts to Medicaid and Trump’s federal intervention in DC and LA to tackle crime, setting up the 2026 midterms to be filled with charged elections.