GOP Rep. Eli Crane couldn’t hold back while grilling Daniel Hodges, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer accusing ICE of being a “secret police force abducting people based on the color of their skin.”

“Did you really say that?!” Crane demanded an answer from Hodges.

Watch the intense exchange here:

Click To Watch Video

More Headline Below!

Together with Health Science Institute

Dear truth-seeking American,

A miracle ingredient quietly slipped into President Trump’s 2020 “medical cocktail” is now being called the closest thing to legal brain-age reversal.

Doctors say this substance made aging brains 88% younger in just 10 days.

It was given to Trump at Walter Reed hospital…

Now the public is just beginning to learn why.

>>See the shocking details here<<

To your younger brain,

Dr. Allan Spreen, MD

Chief Medical Advisor, Health Sciences Institute

Learn More

P.S. Trump may be running our country on a memory-enhancing serum. It’s now available to every older American who wants an 88% stronger memory. See the details here.

Trump grants pardon to Democratic congressman who challenged Biden border

President Donald Trump pardoned Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife Imelda on Wednesday, erasing federal corruption charges Trump claims were politically motivated punishment for the lawmaker’s vocal opposition to Biden’s immigration approach.

Political persecution alleged: Trump contended the Biden administration deployed the FBI and Justice Department against Cuellar after the congressman broke ranks to challenge the president’s border security record starting in early 2021, repeatedly demanding Biden visit the southern border and condemning what he termed an unfolding crisis.

Serious accusations dropped: Federal authorities had accused the pair of pocketing $600,000 through fraudulent consulting arrangements with an Azerbaijani state energy firm and a Mexican financial institution spanning 2014 to 2021, alleging Cuellar leveraged his influential committee assignments to shape foreign policy decisions and lean on high-ranking officials.

Staying with Democrats despite Trump rescue: Cuellar expressed gratitude for what he called Trump’s leadership while simultaneously filing paperwork to run for Congress again under the Democratic banner, despite having supported impeachment efforts against Trump twice and now benefiting from presidential clemency that wipes away potential decades behind bars.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett faces $3,000 unpaid lien on Dallas luxury condo

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett owes over $3,000 in unpaid homeowners association fees on her Dallas condominium, with records showing she “continues to fail and refuse” to settle the debt.

Default and property restrictions: The Westside Condominium Association filed a $3,047.79 lien against Crockett’s property in April 2024 for unpaid assessments and related charges, preventing her from selling the gated community residence she purchased in 2014 until the obligation is satisfied.

Senate ambitions amid scrutiny: The 44-year-old lawmaker is actively considering a Senate run after recent polling suggested she could win, telling CNN she would decide by Thanksgiving with a December 8 filing deadline looming, even as she faces questions about spending approximately $75,000 in campaign funds this year on upscale hotels and travel.

Campaign spending patterns: Federal Election Commission records reveal Crockett’s political operation paid thousands to luxury properties including over $5,300 at the West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles, nearly $1,200 at the Times Square Edition in New York, and roughly $6,000 combined at Martha’s Vineyard accommodations, while also withdrawing $50,000 for security expenses she attributes to threats.

Scott Bessent slams NYT for partisan reporting on Biden vs Trump health

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed back against liberal anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, accusing the outlet of covering up Joe Biden’s “diminished capacity” while questioning Trump’s health, noting that Biden’s administration “did not have a cabinet meeting” for ten months and asking “How are you going to invoke the 25th Amendment if the cabinet secretaries never see the president?”

White House releases MRI results showing Trump in “excellent health”: After speculation swirled following Trump’s October MRI scan and his July diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), the White House released findings this week from the president’s physician, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, stating the “advanced imaging” of Trump’s heart and abdomen revealed no abnormalities and confirmed he is in “excellent health,” with his cardiovascular system showing “no evidence of arterial narrowing.”

Questions arise after NYT report on Trump’s schedule: The scrutiny intensified after the New York Times ran a piece last week claiming Trump’s schedule was “more stripped back compared to his first term” and that he “frequently appeared tired,” prompting the 79-year-old president to furiously respond by calling an NYT journalist “ugly” and insisting he is in better health than ever, while Bessent noted Treasury colleagues said he sees Trump “more in a day than my predecessor saw Biden in half a year.”

FBI leaders Patel and Bongino reject internal criticism

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino dismissed a scathing internal assessment from current and former bureau personnel, insisting their aggressive overhaul has produced unprecedented results in crime reduction and operational efficiency.