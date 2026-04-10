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El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele fired back at far-left Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s criticism of his robust prison network that is largely responsible for plummeting crime in his country, calling the prisons “concentration camps” that have been a “crime against humanity.”

Petro made his remarks on X in response to a news report that stated, “36% of those captured during the state of emergency were not listed as gang members.”

“That’s not how you reduce a homicide rate, because you’re killing thousands of innocent young inmates and their families while they’re still alive,” Petro said about El Salvador’s crime reduction plan.

The Central American country, once considered the most dangerous in the world, now has better crime rates than even some cities in the United States since Bukele implemented his national security plan.

“The homicide rate is being brought down, and we’re achieving it this Holy Week in Colombia, through pacification, building peace in cities and in the rural world,” Petro boasted.

In response, Bukele said if Petro believes his country is running “concentration camps,” then he is more than happy to give his prisoners to Colombia.

“Some time ago, I presented a similar proposal to Hillary Clinton, following her criticisms of the prison system in my country. To this day, I am still awaiting a response. Allow me, then, to extend the same invitation to you, with the utmost respect,” Bukele said.

“In that spirit, El Salvador is willing to facilitate the transfer of 100% of its prison population—all of them, including the so-called political prisoners and any other case you consider violates your policy of ‘love and life,’” he continued. “Solely under one condition that I understand you will share: they must be all of them. Because if we are talking about ‘concentration camps,’ even a single detainee who remains there would be unacceptable.”

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At time of publication, Petro has not publicly responded to Bukele’s offer.

Bukele has maintained that if it is considered a violation of someone’s rights to be wrongfully imprisoned, the free reign the criminals and gangs in El Salvador previously had violated the human rights of the entire country’s population.

The turnaround El Salvador has seen during Bukele’s presidency is undeniable. Where once people were too afraid to leave their homes during the day, people can now enjoy the nightlife. Because there is greater security, Bukele has since turned his attention to improving the quality of public spaces so they no longer resemble slums.

While there is much left to do to bring El Salvador into first-world status, the goal is achievable now that there is stability.