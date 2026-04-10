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Cynthia Jones's avatar
Cynthia Jones
5h

Thak God, for leaders that recognize, and work to protect their population frim true evil!!

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Cynthia Jones's avatar
Cynthia Jones
5h

IN the last days, Yeshua says (praphrased) good would be called, and evil would be called good. We witness this in the USA, especially. IN Media and with Democrat party!!

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