Eight Democrats break ranks to advance shutdown-ending bill
Democrats joined Republicans in advancing a revamped plan to end the 40-day government shutdown, marking a significant cave by Democrats...
Eight Senate Democrats, including number two Democrat Dick Durbin, crossed the aisle Sunday to join Republicans in advancing a revamped plan to end the 40-day government shutdown, marking a significant cave by Democrats who had long insisted on extending expiring Obamacare subsidies as a condition for reopening the government.
Democrats gain little from compromise: The updated continuing resolution included some wins like reversals of Trump administration furloughed worker firings and guaranteed back pay, but provided no concrete victory on the Obamacare issue—only a promise from Senate Majority Leader John Thune to schedule a vote on the subsidies by the second week of December, which is likely to fail.
Schumer condemns deal as GOP healthcare attack: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer panned the compromise, saying “this healthcare crisis is so severe, so urgent, so devastating for families back home that I cannot, in good faith, support this CR that fails to address the healthcare crisis,” while Sen. Bernie Sanders warned that Democratic capitulation gives Trump “a green light to go forward toward authoritarianism.”
Long road ahead to fully reopen government: Sunday’s vote was just the first in a series needed to modify the House-passed continuing resolution and combine it with a three-bill spending package that would reopen the government until January 30, 2026, with the changes still requiring House approval before reaching President Trump’s desk, and Democrats potentially able to extract pain through procedural hurdles without unanimous Senate agreement.
President Trump stated Sunday on Truth Social that most Americans will receive “at least” $2,000 from tariff revenue, saying “a dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” though he did not specify income eligibility thresholds or implementation details.
Bessent suggests dividend could take multiple forms: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC News the “$2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms” beyond direct stimulus checks, potentially including Trump’s proposed tax cuts such as eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, Social Security, and making auto loans deductible, rather than resembling the pandemic-era stimulus payments.
Tariffs generating billions but rebalancing is primary goal: While tariffs generated $195 billion through September—a 250% increase representing an additional $118 billion compared to fiscal 2024—Bessent insisted the primary purpose is “rebalancing” unfair trade imbalances rather than revenue generation, with the announcement coming after Democrats won elections focused on affordability and as the Supreme Court appeared skeptical of Trump’s tariff authority.
Trump pardons 77 allies in 2020 election case
President Donald Trump granted “full, complete and unconditional” pardons late Sunday to 77 individuals tied to the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including close allies Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Mark Meadows, and John Eastman, who were allegedly involved in organizing alternate slates of fake electors from battleground states won by Joe Biden.
Pardons signed Friday, announced by “clemency czar”: The pardon document, signed by Trump on Friday, was posted to X just before 11 p.m. Sunday by Trump’s “clemency czar” attorney Ed Martin in a reply to his May 2025 post reading “No MAGA left behind,” with Trump writing the proclamation “ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election.”
Largely symbolic as no federal charges filed: The pardons are mainly symbolic because none of the 77 individuals were charged on the federal level, though they could prevent future administrations from prosecuting the alleged co-conspirators involved in the “fake electors” scheme that eventually led to the violent January 6, 2021 attempt to halt election certification, with the document notably stating “this pardon does not apply to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”
It's passed the Senate and now just needs to pass the House will the only apparent compromise that the Federal workers Trump fired will have to be brought back.
I am very disappointed that the Republicans did not use the moment and the crisis to "nuke" the filibuster. They could have been the "heroes" to feed poor Americans and keep the laid off government employees fired. They are recalcitrant because they fear what the Democrats will do with that power if they ever take back the Senate. Are you kidding me? They have already said they will get rid of the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court and make D.C. and Puerto Rico states, etc., and we should believe what they tell us. Especially since they have gone full blown socialist/communist and the only Democrat with any common sense left is Fetterman.
It is way past time for Congress Republicans to get some cojones. Everything wonderful Trump has done has been by executive order and being fought by rogue judges and "insurrectionist" Democrats every step of the way. Start passing some "LAWS" and legislation to codify Trump's agenda or it will all be wiped out if a traitorous Democrat ever gets elected President again.
BASICALLY IT WAS AN ATTEMP TO GIVE THE FAILURES OF THE DEMOCRATS SOME SWAY AND RECOGNATION IN THEIR REPEATED LOSSES TO TRUMP SINCE HE WAS OVERWELMING ELECTED. A TOTAL WAIST TO THE COUNTRY AS A WHOLE. I WOULD BE EXTREMELY ASHAMED TO LABEL MYSELF OR TELL ANYONE I WAS A DEMOCRAT. AMEN.