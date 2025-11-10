Eight Senate Democrats, including number two Democrat Dick Durbin, crossed the aisle Sunday to join Republicans in advancing a revamped plan to end the 40-day government shutdown, marking a significant cave by Democrats who had long insisted on extending expiring Obamacare subsidies as a condition for reopening the government.

Democrats gain little from compromise: The updated continuing resolution included some wins like reversals of Trump administration furloughed worker firings and guaranteed back pay, but provided no concrete victory on the Obamacare issue—only a promise from Senate Majority Leader John Thune to schedule a vote on the subsidies by the second week of December, which is likely to fail.

Schumer condemns deal as GOP healthcare attack: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer panned the compromise, saying “this healthcare crisis is so severe, so urgent, so devastating for families back home that I cannot, in good faith, support this CR that fails to address the healthcare crisis,” while Sen. Bernie Sanders warned that Democratic capitulation gives Trump “a green light to go forward toward authoritarianism.”

Long road ahead to fully reopen government: Sunday’s vote was just the first in a series needed to modify the House-passed continuing resolution and combine it with a three-bill spending package that would reopen the government until January 30, 2026, with the changes still requiring House approval before reaching President Trump’s desk, and Democrats potentially able to extract pain through procedural hurdles without unanimous Senate agreement.

Together with American Hartford Gold

In 1933, Executive Order 6102 forced everyday Americans to hand over their gold at a fixed rate.

Everyday citizens lost a sizable amount of their hard earned wealth at the stroke of FDR’s pen.

Now, 92 years later, President Trump has focused his energy on making things right.

His next move has the power to trigger a financial reset that could shift trillions of dollars into the hands of the people.

A provision buried in the U.S. Code Title 31, Section 5117 allows the U.S. Treasury to revalue America’s gold reserves from an outdated $42 per ounce to today’s market price.

That’s a 72x increase!

If activated, it could

Reinforce America’s financial dominance

Reignite trust in value-backed money, making the dollar valuable again

Spark a modern day gold rush once the public understand their choices

Over 60 Million Americans are eligible to become a first wave benefactor in Trump’s Gold Reset.

However, only those who download a copy of our 2025 Wealth Protection Guide will know the simple steps needed to take part in this historic wealth reset.

Claim Your FREE Guide Now and discover how to position yourself for this golden opportunity.

Get My Free Guide

MUST WATCH VIDEOS:

Chuck Grassley CALLS OUT leftist Dick Durbin, plays a video that makes him RUN FOR THE DOOR...

Click To Watch Video

Leftist protesters STUMPED by one simple question

Click To Watch Video

Trump announces $2,000 tariff dividends for Americans- Here’s what you need to know…

President Trump stated Sunday on Truth Social that most Americans will receive “at least” $2,000 from tariff revenue, saying “a dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” though he did not specify income eligibility thresholds or implementation details.

Bessent suggests dividend could take multiple forms: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC News the “$2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms” beyond direct stimulus checks, potentially including Trump’s proposed tax cuts such as eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, Social Security, and making auto loans deductible, rather than resembling the pandemic-era stimulus payments.

Tariffs generating billions but rebalancing is primary goal: While tariffs generated $195 billion through September—a 250% increase representing an additional $118 billion compared to fiscal 2024—Bessent insisted the primary purpose is “rebalancing” unfair trade imbalances rather than revenue generation, with the announcement coming after Democrats won elections focused on affordability and as the Supreme Court appeared skeptical of Trump’s tariff authority.

Trump pardons 77 allies in 2020 election case

President Donald Trump granted “full, complete and unconditional” pardons late Sunday to 77 individuals tied to the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including close allies Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Mark Meadows, and John Eastman, who were allegedly involved in organizing alternate slates of fake electors from battleground states won by Joe Biden.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani/ Fulton County Sheriff’s Office