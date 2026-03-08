Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

While it is understandable people are concerned with the outcome of the recent U.S. strikes in Iran, it is incorrect to say President Donald Trump is not staying true to being “America First,” as he campaigned on.

The most recent example is the “Shield of the Americas” summit in Doral, Florida on Saturday. This summit saw the majority of Latin American leaders getting together to agree to take on the drug cartels who have long plagued our hemisphere. It should be noted the presidents of Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil were not in attendance, but results in each of those countries on this issue have been made during Trump’s second term.

“On this historic day, we come together to announce a brand new military coalition to eradicate the criminal cartels plaguing our region...We’re calling this military partnership the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition,” Trump stated.

Indeed, the tides have turned in Latin America as more and more countries have voted out far-leftists and elected conservative leaders who see the benefit of working with the United States. Recently, Laura Fernández, Costa Rica’s president-elect, said she wants to work with the Trump administration on confronting organized crime to avoid becoming like Mexico:

“Mexico, for me, is a reference point for where we don’t want to end up,” she said, also pointing to Colombia, Ecuador, and the El Salvador of yesteryear.

WATCH:

While military strikes on drug boats have not been occurring as much as they used to, that does not mean the U.S. is not breaking new ground.

U.S. Southern Command, which oversees Latin America, revealed they carried out a joint operation with Ecuador in conducting lethal kinetic operations against “Designated Terrorist Organizations within Ecuador.”

“We are advancing alongside our partners in the fight against narcoterrorism. I congratulate our joint forces and the Ecuadorian armed forces for the successful operation against narcoterrorists in Ecuador. This collaborative and decisive action is a strategic success for all nations in the Western Hemisphere committed to disrupting and defeating narcoterrorism,” said SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis Donovan.

While there is still a long way to go in combating this problem, the advances being made against these drug cartels and gangs is significant compared to when Joe Biden was president, as his border crisis injected billions of more dollars into their coffers. Now? They’re being taken out.

As someone who appreciates the beauty and people in Latin America, it is my hope these efforts bring peace and prosperity to the region. If our neighbors are doing well, then so will the United States.