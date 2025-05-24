It is no surprise Biden world would pull out all the stops to get ahead of the negative press that is finally circulating in the mainstream media about how the White House hid former President Joe Biden’s decline in health.

From 2019 until the past few weeks, it was mainly conservative media outlets who were publishing stories about the public examples of Biden’s mental acuity and physical health drastically diminishing. While there were a few stories chronicling the national security concern within the mainstream press, the overall narrative coming from our supposed betters was that questioning Biden’s health or pointing out the public examples was a conspiracy theory.

The Left is only now acknowledging that Biden was indeed greatly diminished because of Jake Tapper’s and Alex Thompson’s new book, which has new reporting from within the Democratic Party that confirms what Republicans were saying about Biden was true.

The audio from Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Biden was released on Friday, once again embarrassing Biden and the Democrats who lashed out at Hur for his report. Hur’s detailed even more evidence of the President’s cognitive decline.

The book has given Democrats the greenlight to say they were wrong to let Biden run for a second term, despite seeing him wither away with each passing year.

Many Democrats, already soured on Biden after President Donald Trump’s victory in November, have let their criticism towards the man fly with revelations from the book and Hur’s audio. While it is hard to believe there are a lot of people who truly felt Biden was fine and could serve another term, they do exist.

All of that to say is Biden and company have all but been excommunicated from their party, but it must feel that way since Biden was supposed to be the grandpa that everyone loved. “Everyone is supposed to hate Trump, not Biden,” they must think.

Which is why the news on Sunday that Biden has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone seems all too coincidental. To be clear, I do not know for sure Biden’s team decided to reveal the news two days before Tapper’s and Thompson’s book is released to the public in order to gain sympathy and bury bad headlines, but the timing seems almost too good to be true.

Now Democrats who want to move past this wide-reaching scandal have the means to do so, regardless if Americans are going to buy it. Barely a few hours into the news being public, the playbook was already in use. It goes something like this:

“With this devastating news, we must give Biden some time to navigate this struggle without being hammered about what might have happened during time as president. Shame on anyone who would bring up old news to a man battling cancer.”

It’s so cynical, and yet predictable that it almost feels wrong to know that is what Democrats are now going to say. David Axelrod was among the first to voice such a sentiment.

Conversations about Biden’s cognitive issues “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this,” the Democratic operative told CNN.

Biden’s cancer and his diminished mental capacity are two different things. Forgetting the cancer might have been present while he was still president, what is reported in the book truly solidifies the need for an inquiry into who was actually in charge of the White House from 2021-2025. It is clear Biden’s inner circle ran things and he was nothing more than a figurehead. A figurehead who was falling apart in front of our very eyes.

What the Democrats foisted upon the country and wanted to do so again for another four years is sickening. It is my belief many, if not all, Democrats who are trashing Biden today always knew he was not fit to serve another term.

It begs the question of if Biden somehow managed to win a second term, would we have gotten the news about his cancer today?

The fact we all know the answer to that question shows how Democrats deserve their historically low approval rating.