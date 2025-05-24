PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Scott Hooper's avatar
Peter Scott Hooper
5h

As bad as the democrats are, and they are truly very evil, unscrupulous, and vile human beings, the loss of true journalism is even worse! We no longer have true journalists in the USA, they’ve become ideologues who parrot the Democrat talking points , uncritically, without any attempt at investigation or questioning! America needs at least two solid political parties who’s back and forth ideas make us all question and either confirm or refute policy decisions, we no longer have that, and that is very dangerous going forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Connors's avatar
Jeff Connors
5h

"Democrats who are trashing Biden today always knew he was not fit to serve another term."

Wait!

He wasn't fit - physically or morally - to serve the FIRST term!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture