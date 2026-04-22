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rexifelis's avatar
rexifelis
30m

They are saying that it is the same thing the FBI does!!! But correct me if I’m wrong but the SPLC is NOT a law enforcement agency! They are civilian!

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Lisa N Mellinger's avatar
Lisa N Mellinger
4m

Anything the demoncraps do is illegal

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