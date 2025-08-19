The Epstein Files saga continues as The Department of Justice agreed agreed to hand over any Jeffrey Epstein-related documents to Congress beginning this Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced.

The Kentucky Republican said, while combing through the documents to ensure victim identities are redacted and therefore protected, that his committee will begin receiving materials from the DOJ's extensive collection of records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender.

"I appreciate the Trump Administration's commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter," Comer said in a statement.

The document release follows the committee's subpoena issued weeks earlier demanding access to files related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for helping recruit teenage girls for sexual abuse. The subpoena also sought communications between the Biden administration and DOJ regarding the Epstein case.

Officials have not disclosed the exact volume of documents slated for congressional review.

A majority of evidence from the Epstein-Maxwell cases became public after Epstein's 2019 arrest and subsequent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell, followed by Maxwell's 2021 conviction.

The Trump administration recently faced criticism after announcing a "systematic review" found no client list existed and determined no additional parties would face charges related to Epstein's crimes, after previously flaunting the physical list and expressing its prioritization to the administration.

Since the initial backlash, Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to present any relevant material to the public, with Bondi’s team then traveling to Florida to meet with Maxwell and her lawyer, a questioning which is now under consideration for release.

The House Oversight Committee has separately issued subpoenas to eight former law enforcement officials, and former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton as part of its investigation.