The DOGE Patrol was on the scene at a gathering of federal workers and other Democrats in Washington D.C., Friday, who were protesting DOGE and Elon Musk’s efforts to make the federal government lean and efficient.

I geared up in my blue DOGE shirt, hat and aviator sunglasses as soon as I heard there were hundreds of government employees skipping work on a Friday afternoon, standing in front of the Capitol Building to yell at Trump and Elon.

“What did you do last week?” was my question to these people, echoing Elon Musk’s straightforward email to federal workers asking for a 5 bullet point list of what they worked on. In theory it should be an easy question to answer, especially if you are a productive and active worker. And being a taxpayer myself meant that I paid these bureaucrats salaries with my hard-earned tax dollars. They could at least do me the curtsey of answering a simple and fair question.

“You fucking piece of shit!!!” one woman shouted in my face, and really, her response echoed the sentiment of almost everybody’s response.

“I worked,… I filed papers,” another federal employee told me, confused by the question.

“But what did you actually accomplish that was important?” I asked for clarity.

“Nothing… I worked!” he snapped, frustrated by what I thought would be an easy question.

I quickly noticed sort of a mob forming around me as I stood there, wearing my DOGE uniform and white Fila slides. The shouting got louder, ruder and more hostile.

“We don’t want nazis here!!!” one older woman berated me. Not to get on a tangent, but I don’t remember the nazis being big supporters of small government. They amassed a huge bureaucracy, full of zealots who worshipped the state, mobilized to serve the National Socialist cause.

As the mob grew more enraged by my meme t-shirt I realized we weren’t going to have any more meaningful interactions and should probably leave before a nut job did something crazy.

Check out the video to see all hell break loose because of a guy in a t-shirt asking a really easy question:

