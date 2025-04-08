I went to the Hands Off protests this past weekend to question protesters and engage in debate on whether DOGE is a force for good and does our federal government desperately need to be trimmed of waste, fraud and abuse (yes it absolutely does).

A large number of those I found proactively and proudly offer up the fact that they currently or at one time worked for the government in departments including USAID and the Department of Education.

Watch Video

They are blindly furious that a businessman, someone not of their world, from the “private sector” would dare lay his hands on their precious bureaucratic monstrosity. I’m not calling them “blindly furious” for hyperbole, watch the video and see for yourself.

And yes, I did go dressed in my signature DOGE Officer uniform and that may have had something to do with the venom I received.

As you can see, these people are cartoons. Many of them lack the basic social skills of personal composure and mastery of one’s emotions as well as the ability to articulate a rational argument. I will note that some of the people I spoke to were perfectly pleasant and did not fall into this category, but easily more than half saw me as the devil for asking “Does the American taxpayer have the right to want waste, fraud and abuse eliminated from the government?”

How dare I!

Some admitted that there was waste, fraud and abuse, but Elon Musk and DOGE were “going about it the wrong way” and it should be dealt with slowly with the nerfed and ineffectual protocols within government rather than with a chainsaw. In other words, let’s ask the criminals to investigate themselves…

“Government shouldn’t operate like a business!” several protesters told me with firmly.

Why not?

(Piece continues below)

Presented By Mode Mobile

Apple’s Starlink Update Sparks Huge Earning Opportunity

Apple just secretly added Starlink satellite support to iPhones through iOS 18.3.

One of the biggest potential winners? Mode Mobile.

Mode’s EarnPhone already reaches +45M users that have earned over $325M, and that’s before global satellite coverage. With SpaceX eliminating "dead zones" worldwide, Mode's earning technology can now reach billions more in unbanked and rural populations worldwide.

Their global expansion is perfectly timed, and you still have a chance to invest in their pre-IPO offering at just $0.26/share.

Mode’s recent 32,481% revenue growth and their newly reserved Nasdaq ticker $MODE puts them one step closer to a potential IPO.

Invest in Mode’s pre-IPO offering at $0.26/share and earn up to 100% bonus shares.

Learn More

(Continued)

In a business, every cog in the machine must justify its own existence, daily. Every piece is necessary, productive, and improving itself, or it is eliminated. If this relationship is built, then a profitable enterprise can produce more value for its customers than it did the previous year and their products and/or services become better, beating competitors, making consumers happier, etc.

If a government department is founded and afforded money by congress, it doesn’t need to produce a profit, but it needs to deliver value and results for the taxpayer, who is the customer in this example. If thousands of frivolous workers have been hired to dozens of frivolous departments over several decades of fiscal irresponsibility, then you have a BIG problem on your hands… and that’s where DOGE comes in.

Watch the video, and look at the entitlement and the rage these folks exhibit. They don’t work for the American taxpayer, they work for their own ideologically driven agenda, on your dime. Observe the lack of diversity in their ranks as well. These are the white, ultra elite, over educated, ultra left-wing class of D.C. snobs who look dow their nose at the blue collar working man in middle America that have been sucking the lifeblood out of this country, one April 15th (tax day) at a time.

These are the people the MAGA movement was built to defeat, and they looked pretty defeated to me on Saturday. They defeated themselves really.

Unfortunately at one point, outside the Heritage Foundation on Capitol Hill, there was another crowd of protesters we came across on our way back from the main protests. Long story short, the cops told me I could not approach them and ask my questions like “does America need DOGE?” and “do the taxpayers have a right to be concerned about waste in government?”

I was extremely disappointed with this, though I’m not going to get super dramatic about it and say they were trampling my rights or whatever. They read the room, a lot of these folks were no bullshit ready to hit me and they didn’t want to deal with it. I wish they would have focussed their preemptive attention on the psychos that were yelling at me for standing up for the taxpayer, but whatever, I get it, it was easier to remove me than 100 of them.

My biggest takeaway from putting myself in this situation among these protesters is this: some people can go through life, live 50-60 years, get a boring adult job like working for the federal government, start a family and have kids, and STILL never have learned how to deal with someone politely and respectfully disagree with them politically. It’s literally fucking unbelievable how ungrounded some of these folks are, and they are the ones pulling the levers of this nation in Washington D.C.

Hopefully not for long.

Disclosures

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of February, Rainmaker has received $263,547. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html