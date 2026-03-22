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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

They just steal the money and blame someone else for their problems

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Stella’s pop's avatar
Stella’s pop
42m

The empathy for the dog is genuine. Enforcement is dubious. Take the animal and do what? I fear destruction…death sentence? 😞

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