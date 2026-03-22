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As I previously reported, dogs in Skid Row are routinely abused or neglected by the drugged-out residents of the neighborhood. My time there in February was eye-opening and one of the worst things I have seen in my time doing field reporting because the abuse was easily seen.

The volunteers I was with told me they have spent years trying to get the Democrat officials to do something about it to little avail. Even though the dog rescuers have significantly fewer resources compared to the city and county of Los Angeles, they have done more to get dogs out of horrific conditions, get them treated, and place them into new homes.

Following my report, a local news station reached out to Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom to see what their response was to not enforcing animal cruelty laws. Their responses were asinine.

Newsom’s office passed the buck by saying while they do not want to see animal abuse take place, it is up to local officials to make sure it does not happen.

Bass’ office said the volunteers were wrong about the city’s efforts to stop the cruelty, calling such claims of inaction are “entirely false and irresponsible.”

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I interviewed the Starts With One Today team and got their reaction to the statements.

“It’s not about you and I disagreeing on how to approach it, you might as well have said, ‘There’s nobody living in tents on Skid Row’...You see the dogs suffering, like, we can’t make these dogs suffer, we’re not making up the videos,” Victoriah Bech said.

Bech’s husband, Jonathan, said he feels it is unfair that laws regarding pets are not applied to homeless people when taxpayers have to follow them.

“You should do what you’re supposed to, even more [since] you’re not paying taxes,” he said.

Jonathan said homeless people have laughed in their faces while rescuing dogs because they know police or animal control often don’t respond to obvious cases of abuse.

Volunteer Joey Tuccio blasted Bass because, “She has no idea what she’s doing!”

“We’ve never seen her there, in fact, we’ve never seen any councilpeople there, to be honest. She just waffles so much,” he continued.

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Tuccio said when he saw a different Los Angeles official and said she was just there “to learn” about the problem, he got upset because everyone knows what the issue is already.

“All this learning and investigating and figuring things out. People and animals are dying while they’re comparing notes. It’s so frustrating,” he added.

You can watch the moment here:

Suffice to say, as long as Democrats are in charge, the animals suffering in Skid Row will remain for the foreseeable future.