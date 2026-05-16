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Another round of intense fighting in the mountains of southern Mexico resulted in up to 1,000 Mexicans fleeing their homes, telling stories of drones dropping bombs, homes being set on fire, and livestock being needlessly killed.

The recent bout of violence took place in the mountain towns of Guerrero. While the perpetrators of the attacks, Los Ardillos and Los Tlacos, are not household names in the United States, they operate similarly to the Sinaloa Cartel or Jalisco New Generation Cartel: Drug trafficking, extortion rackets, kidnapping schemes, and illegal mining operations.

Los Ardillos and Los Tlacos primarily operate in the state of Guerrero. The news of the violence and displacements made national headlines in Mexico, but what made the story more interesting was a video that purports to show women from the affected area begging President Donald Trump to intervene.