MAGA moments from past and present

Watch a disabled veteran confront Trump during a rally about what he is going to do to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs.

What Trump does next is unbelievable, watch below:

Watch Video

The veteran asked Trump face-to-face what is he going to do for veterans waiting for needed healthcare from the slow moving VA bureaucracy.

“We are going to take care of you Todd!” Trump promised. “It can be solved, the waits now for the VA are longer than they’ve ever been!”

“We are going to take care of you!”

Latino republican SHUTS UP fear-mongering CNN hack for tariff alarmism

GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez shut down Wolf Blitzer for fear mongering about President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda during a heated live clash on CNN.

Watch Video

Blitzer asked Gimenez if he is concerned that people in his district, which includes Miami, Florida will be paying more for consumer goods due to Trump’s tariffs.

“We need to decouple from China, and we need to do it now,” the congressman said. “Every single dollar that we send to China is going to be used against us. So I think that is the price we are going to have to pay.”

“I don’t want my children and grandchildren living in a world dominated by the Chinese Communist Party,” Gimenez explained after citing China’s aim to be the world’s economic leader by 2049. “Are we gonna have to pay a little more for Chinese products? I’m fine with that!”

Blitzer again emphasized that prices could go up, not marginally, but dramatically from the tariffs. “It’s going to be a whole lot more!”

“Why can they charge the heck out of an American car in Europe, but we can’t do the same?!!” Gimenez fired back. “The whole thing is to try to balance things out, so that instead of buying European cars you buy American cars.”

Watch the tense interview here:

Watch Video

Don’t Miss It! JD Vance walks into Quantico Marine Corps Base, what happens next is unbelievable

Vice President JD Vance visited America’s heroes at Quantico Marine base in Virginia to serve them food in their mess hall and eat with them.

Their reaction when Vance, a former marine himself, walked in says it all. Watch the incredible MAGA moment below:

Watch Video