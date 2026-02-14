Opinion:

When the Trump administration announced a change in leadership and tactics for Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities after the shooting of Alex Pretti, many on the Right and Left viewed the decision as the Department of Homeland Security bending the knee to the mob.

There were reasons for believing that. Instead of Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino leading his men in mass sweeps to arrest illegal aliens in places like Home Depot parking lots, Border Czar Tom Homan is in charge and he has emphasized ICE and Border Patrol agents will be now focusing on “targeted” arrests.

Homan has said the ultimate goal is to have Operation Metro Surge end in the near future, but that will depend on local radicals ending their threats and acts of violence towards federal agents. So far, he has sent 700 out of 3,000 agents home.

It is understandable why these latest developments have led to the Left rejoicing and the Right seething. The confrontational tactics and rioting by Leftist agitators seemed to have worked to stop mass deportations, the two opposing sides say.

But in the days since the change in tactics, some on the Left have expressed disappointment as federal agents are still operating in Minneapolis and St. Paul at a heightened level. They have expressed their concerns on the far-left platform, Bluesky.

“By the way, for those of you not in MN: Homan’s strategy was to withdraw some agents, so it felt like we were in the denouement of the crisis, and then escalate hard against observers. They’re being incredibly aggressive with observers now. National media may not want to check out just yet,” said Will Stancil, a liberal activist and frequent target of X’s AI, Grok.

Stancil’s post gained over 15,000 likes and many comments voicing agreement.

“I don’t even think they got rid [of] the…700. And Homan is worse than Bovino,” one user replied.

“For all the ‘drawdown’ talk ICE continues to be all over Minneapolis. Feels endless,” Stancil also posted.

On February 3 in Minneapolis, video showed ICE agents arresting “observers” for allegedly interfering with their operations. Meaning, agents under Homan still have a directive to not let people get in the way of lawful police actions.

Homan has further touted county jails are cooperating by honoring ICE detainers to prevent illegal aliens with criminal charges from being released back into the public.

On February 7, Minnesota State Patrol assisted in dispersing an unlawful assembly of anti-ICE protesters from the Whipple Federal Building. Multiple arrests were made. MSP and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office have increased their presence to act as a buffer between hostile crowds and federal agents.

So did the Trump administration really back down in Minnesota? It does not appear that way. What really matters is DHS’ ability to make arrests to meet the daily numbers required for mass deportations.

Do I believe the mass sweeps by Border Patrol are more effective? I think so because the unpredictability of agents appearing encourages illegal aliens to self-deport, but at the end of the day, the tactics need to maintain public support through elections so President Trump’s mandate can continue uninterrupted. More time is needed in Minneapolis to determine whether the administration’s shift is effective in maintaining the operational tempo and public support.