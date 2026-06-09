Detransitioner Chloe Cole fired back at Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders for claiming Republicans are bullying a “helpless minority” by fighting back against the transgender ideology preying on young Americans.

“There is no such thing as a child being born in the wrong body, but there are physicians who prey on the confuston of perfectly healthy boys and girls!” Cole said.

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Diversity strikes again!

Sudanese man tries to behead british man with a knife, gets head caved in with a shovel

A man believed to be from Sudan faced attempted murder charges following a graphic public assault where he repeatedly stabbed a middle-aged victim in the face, neck and back while attempting to sever his head. Bystanders intervened, physically restraining the assailant as onlookers screamed and struck the attacker with a shovel.

Police initially misidentified suspect’s nationality during rapid investigation process : Northern Ireland authorities initially reported the perpetrator as Somalian before correcting identification to Sudanese, attributing confusion to investigative speed. Officials have not disclosed whether terrorism charges are being considered or disclosed attack motivation.

Local and national leaders condemn violence as Prime Minister Starmer calls incident “sickening”: Democratic unionist politicians described the assault as characteristic of medieval brutality while residents characterized the public stabbing as resembling “horror movie” scenes. Community members expressed shock and fear over the unprecedented street violence.

All Hell Breaks Loose in NYC

Spurs fan’s jersey destroyed during violent confrontation between rival NBA Finals fans

An outnumbered San Antonio supporter was assaulted by New York Knicks fans who forcibly removed and destroyed his jersey following Monday’s closely contested Game 3 defeat. Multiple video recordings showed crowds ripping the Wembanyama jersey from the victim’s torso as onlookers cheered the destruction, with similar incidents occurred at Bryant Park’s public watch party.

Police deploy riot control, arrest 21 fans amid assaults and weapon violations: NYPD made 21 arrests including charges for attacking officers, assault, weapon possession, menacing and obstructing police operations during crowd management efforts. Five officers sustained injuries while eight individuals faced formal charges and 13 received court summonses, as police worked to contain thousands of unhinged fans.

Heightened security protocols prompted cancellation of downtown watch party due to presidential attendance

The primary Garden-area viewing event was abandoned the day-of following security concerns related to President Donald Trump’s arrival, redirecting crowds toward the Bryant Park location instead. Game 4 continues Wednesday evening at the Garden as Knicks pursue the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

Trump Draws Mixed Reaction at NBA Finals in NYC

President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden Monday, where he was shown on the arena’s big screen during the national anthem alongside granddaughter Kai Trump and Knicks owner James Dolan.

The crowd’s response was notably divided — boos mixed with cheers, a stark contrast to the enthusiastic reception he received at the College Football National Championship in Florida earlier this year.