Opinion:

President Donald Trump made history this past week by designating Antifa as a terrorist organization following years of causing chaos in different parts of the country under the false guise of fighting “fascism.”

The Order directs the Federal government to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle all illegal operations conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa. It also calls for investigating, disrupting, and dismantling the funding sources behind such operations,” the White House said about the purpose for the order.

The order cites the movement’s desire and actions designed to overthrow the U.S. government as justification for the designation.

While the loose-knit organization and its various cells were very active during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, not many faced serious prosecution for their crimes when compared to how many participated in that year’s anarchy. More importantly, the networks that supported them were not dismantled. And so, they waited. They waited for years to find another movement to get behind to get back out into the streets.

There has been some involvement with the anti-Israel protests and riots in the aftermath of Hamas’ attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023, but that did not have the same momentum as BLM. It was not the same until Trump returned to office and ordered the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol to start enforcing immigration laws once again.

Antifa has been very active in their fight against the Trump administration’s enhanced efforts to arrest and deport all illegal aliens from the United States. With this year’s riots kicking off in Los Angeles back in June, cells in different parts of the country have continued their “direct action” against the Department of Homeland Security, namely in the Pacific Northwest.

The ICE facility in Portland, Oregon has been in Antifa’s crosshairs all summer. Similar to 2020 at the federal courthouse, local and state police have been ordered by the far-left government to not help federal police officers. This has allowed the Antifa radicals to have a better chance to avoid arrest and consequences.

But it is not just the Pacific Northwest that has experienced sustained operations by Antifa. The ICE processing site in Broadview, Illinois, located just outside Chicago, has been targeted by Antifa and far-left groups this entire month. With Operation Midway Blitz underway in the region, the building has experienced riots in an attempt to stop the operation.

A security fence had to be installed on the street to keep rioters from blocking the driveway. This has forced anti-ICE crowds to gather on another street that leads to the facility, resulting in federal agents battling the mob to keep the roadway clear.

To say the operational environment for the agents being extremely dangerous is an understatement. In the aftermath of the far-leftist shooting at ICE agents in Dallas, Texas, which only resulted in detainees being shot and killed, the crowd that gathered in Broadview had no qualms about keeping that type of threat at the forefront of agents’ minds.

During the lull in the fighting, the anti-ICE crowd chanted “Arrest ICE!” and “Shoot ICE!” One man took the threat further by shouting: “Shoot the f**kers! Shoot the f**kers!”

It took until the early afternoon until members of the mob were arrested by federal agents for interfering with federal operations.

The terrorist designation is just the first phase in the Trump administration’s crackdown. The experienced Antifa militants are already running scared because this is the first time any serious effort is being made to dismantle their networks.

While decentralized, it is not impossible to do so. For example, money always leaves a paper trail. Like most things, it will take time until the country starts seeing results.