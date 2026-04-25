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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fired back at House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) after the latter warned the southern state should not follow through on redistricting House seats like Texas.

“Ron DeSantis is putting his own congressional delegation in jeopardy, which probably shouldn’t be surprising because all of them, as I understand it, can’t stand the charismatically challenged lame-duck governor of Florida,” said Jeffries.

“Our message to Florida Republicans is, ‘F around and find out,’” Jeffries added.

During a press conference this week, DeSantis did not hesitate to fire back at Jeffries’ insults.

“We got this guy Hakeem Jeffries. Have you guys heard of him? I don’t know that he’d do very well in Chipley if he ran for office, but he’s threatening Florida. ‘Oh, you can’t do– you do the redistrict, we’re gonna come down, we’re gonna get you guys.’ All this stuff. Go ahead. Make my day. Bring it on,” DeSantis dared Jeffries.

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“I would like nothing better than to have him campaigning all across Florida. I don’t know that he would do well here, I don’t know that he would do well almost anywhere in Florida, and I don’t think that’s something that Floridians would want to see; but we are not gonna be cowed by threats from some machine politician from Brooklyn,” he continued. “It doesn’t work that way down here. That’s not how we roll, so I know the legislature’s ready to go. They’re gonna get the job done.”

DeSantis is calling a special session of the state legislature to get redistricting, among a few other things, accomplished. Florida could add up to five seats for Republicans through the new changes.

The stakes in the nationwide redistricting battle are higher after the referendum in Virginia to dramatically expand Democrat House seats was passed by voters, though many contend the language of the ballot question was extremely misleading.