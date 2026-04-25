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Damaso's avatar
Damaso
23m

Since we Floridians do not take any leftist, hysterical hiena telling us to F around, I will be very straightforward and tell crying hiena hakeem simply F you!

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Don Ray's avatar
Don Ray
just now

The proper response to Hakeem is to calling him a

Lame _ uck.

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