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Kathy Walther's avatar
Kathy Walther
30m

Desantis should step out of this. He peddled himself while salaried to run our state. And lied about this! He ran around the country undermining MAGA as president Trump was fighting false charges for the presidential race. If they didn't have the backing to a debate stage. Why is this unfair to you, Desantis? Who are you peddling? A snake is a snake, they shed but don't change. I haven't forgotten what you've done to parents & children during COVID either. I also haven't forgotten the young girls either.

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