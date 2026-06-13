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Governor Ron DeSantis sounded off on a brewing controversy stemming from the Republican Party of Florida’s upcoming “Sunshine State Showdown” event later this month.

It was recently announced only Congressman Byron Donalds qualified for a debate during the event, all other candidates are lagging in poll numbers and individual donors.

RPOF defenders say the benchmarks are more than fair for anyone trying to run for the top statewide office. Critics are saying the state party is trying to clear the path for Donalds, who enjoys a commanding lead in the polls, an endorsement from President Donald Trump, and a large campaign war chest.

During a press conference in West Palm Beach on Friday, I asked DeSantis what he thought about the situation.

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“Yeah, there should be a debate. They said they were going to do a debate. They didn’t put out the criteria publicly. I don’t think the RPOF ever voted on any type of criteria.... I’ve heard secondhand what the criteria was...It’s counterproductive when you try to engineer an outcome,” DeSantis said.

“So what the party should be doing is doing what’s in the best interests of Republican voters. You shouldn’t have another agenda, you shouldn’t be answering to anyone else other than the voters there,” he added.

The term-limited governor said the party should have a small role in organizing debates in the first place and candidates should just go to television or podcast networks directly.

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Shortly before DeSantis answered my question, the RPOF released the list of qualifications for the candidates:

Have at least 10% support in RPOF’s own poll

Raised more than $10 million

Have more than 10,000 donors

In the RPOF’s polling, Donalds is at 38%, with Lt. Governor Jay Collins in second place at 7%, and James Fishback at 4%.

While there will not be a debate at the event, candidates will still be able to make their case on stage individually. There is still a large percentage of voters who are undecided.

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