PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
33m

Send this beyotch back to Guatemala, NOIW.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MamaKBreezy's avatar
MamaKBreezy
13m

Guatemala can’t wait to welcome her back I’m sure! Free yourself from the chains of the “Gringo government “ Have a great life as you should.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture