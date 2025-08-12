Opinion:

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (D-IL) revealed her true allegiance during an appearance at a far-left conference in Mexico City. In Spanish she declared to the audience, “I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American.”

Ramirez’s comment speaks volumes to the problem of those elected to represent Americans in Washington, D.C. who are far from America first. But knowing Ramirez’s history, it is not surprising she has this twisted worldview.

Ramirez is the daughter of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally, but are now U.S. citizens. While she was born on U.S. soil, thereby making her a U.S. citizen, she decided to stay connected to legal limbo because her husband was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child: He is under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It is with this background that it is not surprising to see Ramirez proclaiming, while in Latin America, that she first identifies where her family is originally from.

Despite what liberals or non-native Spanish speakers say, the Blaze News video that went viral this past week was not mistranslated. She clearly stated her allegiance to Guatemala over the U.S. and actual Spanish speakers will agree with the translation.

Ramirez did not dispute the translation in her statement addressing the backlash. She deflected and did the normal Democrat fallback of “Republicans are racist!”

“Let’s call it what it is: today’s attacks are a weak attempt to silence my dissent and invalidate my patriotic criticism of the nativist, white supremacist, authoritarians in government. It is the definition of hypocrisy that members of Congress —who betray their oath each day they enable Trump— are attacking me for celebrating my Guatemalan-American roots,” claimed Ramirez.

“No one questions when my white colleagues identify as Irish-American, Italian-American, or Ukrainian-American to honor their ancestry,” she continued. “I’ve consistently expressed pride in my heritage and history - a pride also often reflected in the origin stories of my colleagues. Only those who believe America should not include the children of immigrants or be diverse would attack me - and Americans like me - for honoring my roots.”

I would be remiss if I did not mention that I have yet to see any Irish-American or Italian-American members of Congress declaring they were those nationalities first before being American while in a foreign country.

Regardless, Ramirez is a prime example of someone who needs to be denaturalized and deported from the U.S., even though I don’t believe such a thing would happen.

It is a glaring problem we have in the U.S. where we have people in power who actively work to undermine our country from within. We see it on a near daily basis and it is even worse when it is someone who is supposedly beholden to the American people.

What has been lost in this scandal was the setting of her remarks beyond simply being in Mexico City.

The event was the second annual Panamerican Congress, which was organized by the leader of Progressive International, a left-wing group that describes capitalism as a “virus” that must be “​​eradicated,” in partnership with Morena, Mexico’s ruling left-wing party, according to the Daily Caller.

Ramirez also accused the U.S. of being “addicted to war,” and prioritizing “imperialism, militarization, conquest, control, competition in its attempt at domination.”

The U.S. will be in deep trouble in the long term if it can not be governed by those who put America first. Another revealing moment came from former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, Jon Favreau. In response to a post from the Department of Homeland Security, Favreau took issue with the department calling for Americans to defend their culture.

“They’re not even trying to pretend that immigration enforcement is about crime anymore,” he said.

Like Ramirez, Favreau and many liberals simply view the U.S. as an afterthought that has no physical weight beyond their platitudes. They think anyone from anywhere can come and simply be American when being American actually means believing and upholding the founding principles. There are many cultures around the world that are happy to run counter to those principles. They say other nations can have their identity, but apparently, not the United States. This is dangerous to the future of the country and must be addressed before it is too late.