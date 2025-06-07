Democrats recently announced a two-year, 20-million dollar plan named SAM--an acronym for "Speaking with American Men"--to figure out why in the SAM hill men are running from the Democrat party faster than Joe Biden's ice cream melts on a summer day.

The Dems keep losing when they run inauthentic, robotic candidates. And their solution is to pay millions to fund a massive study, which is spearheaded by Ilyse Hogue, a radical left-wing FEMALE who ran a pro-abortion group for over a decade. This study focuses on learning the modern "male syntax," though they would be better off going to a rural diner if they want to hear real answers from someone with actual balls.

Allow me to explain why the Democrats are paying activists millions to research whether the sky is blue.

During an interview with Politico, Hogue said Democrats can't win elections without, "speaking the language that young men are speaking.” Using focus groups to figure this out would be like paying chemists to figure out the best way to change a tire.

Therein lies the problem. Democrats have become the party of the moneyed intelligentsia, incapable of communicating with common Americans because they have spent the last four decades isolating themselves inside ivory towers.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Goldco

Trump’s Push For America First

What we are seeing right now is truly historic.

President Trump has been pushing the limits on what is possible. I haven’t seen anything like this since President Ronald Reagan.

But with this unbelievable push for an American First agenda, comes a few problems. Well, as President Trump said in a recent interview I had with him…

“There could be a little disruption. What we’re doing is building a foundation for the future.”

If you want to learn more about Trump’s Great American Reset, go ahead read this great article that just went up. It’s filled with some valuable information about what’s in store for America, and what we could potentially be up against.

Read The Great American Reset now.

Read The Great American Reset

Yours Truly,

SEAN HANNITY

(Continued)

They think they are morally superior for saying things like "walls don't work" while the border is flooded by millions of unvetted individuals from all over the world. They claim their leader is of sound mind when the whole nation watched him bumble and mumble through public events for four years. They told us to "trust the science" when the "science" did nothing to stem the tide on the Coronavirus, and side effects undoubtedly harmed an entire generation of young Americans who have seen scant economic opportunities for the entirety of their adult lives. They claimed inflation was "transient" while the price of eggs went through our citizens' leaky roofs. This is exactly what gave Trump the opportunity to carve out the Democrats' working class base. Compared to the Dems' carefully tailored corporate duck speak, Trump's matter-of-fact communication style goes down like a cold beer on a hot day.

As the New York Times so boldly summarized, "Fierce ideological debates over policies — whether to push for a stricter stand on immigration, defend transgender rights less forcefully or embrace anti-corporate economic populism — are already playing out on Capitol Hill and on the nascent 2028 campaign trail."

Here's a tip for Democrats: your immigration policies need to be stricter, your push for transgender rights has alienated average Americans who just want their kids to piss in peace, and the "anti-corporatism" you speak of stemmed from the fact that American corporations have thoroughly screwed over the American worker for over 40 years.

So forget the studies. Ditch the pollsters and the activists whose understanding of the American populace comes from Netflix and MSNBC. It's time to go back to the basics. Sack up and start talking like normal people rather than robots walking on overpriced eggshells--eggshells their corporate overlords cracked to make omelettes that fill their bellies while the rest of Americans starve.