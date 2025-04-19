By Rudy Giuliani

The Democrats have sunk to a new low, and that’s saying something given their track record. They’re tripping over themselves to defend Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who is far from the “hardworking American family man” they paint him as. This guy is a threat, tied to the vicious MS-13 gang, with a rap sheet that includes reports of beating his wife and of course coming to the U.S. illegally. Yet, here we are, watching Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen make a complete ass of himself, jetting off to El Salvador to hold hands with this thug. It’s embarrassing, it’s disgraceful, and it’s a slap in the face to every law-abiding American citizen.

Let’s start with the facts. Back in 2019, Abrego Garcia was arrested in a Home Depot parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, meeting with known MS-13 gang members. That’s right—MS-13, the transnational terrorist gang responsible for murders, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. The Prince George’s County Police didn’t just pull his name out of a hat. They had good reason to believe he was part of this crew. Court documents show he was wearing a Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie, clothing often associated with MS-13’s “Westerns” clique. And then there’s the tattoos. Look at the photos and decide for yourself. The Trump administration, doing its job to keep Americans safe, used these clear identifiers, along with a “past proven and reliable source,” to confirm Abrego Garcia’s affiliation with this violent gang. This isn’t speculation; it’s stacks of evidence, plain and simple.

But it gets worse. Court records reveal that Abrego Garcia’s own wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, told police he beat her, leaving her with a black eye and striking her on multiple occasions. In 2021, she filed for a protective order, alleging physical attacks.

In Vasquez Sura’s own handwriting, she alleges Abrego Garcia repeatedly beat her, "At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me,” she wrote in a court statement.

This is the guy Democrats are calling a “Maryland man” and a model citizen? Give me a break. He’s not the friendly construction worker they’re desperate to prop up. He’s an illegal immigrant with a history of alleged violence and gang ties, deported to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) for a reason.

And yet, what do the Democrats do? They double down. Senator Chris Van Hollen, in a display of pure grandstanding, flew to El Salvador to meet with this alleged wife-beater and MS-13 member. He posted photos, passed along “messages of love” to Abrego Garcia’s family, and whined about due process. Due process? For a guy who entered our nation illegally, was caught hanging with MS-13 members, sporting gang tattoos, and accused of repeated domestic violence? Van Hollen’s trip wasn’t about justice; it was a publicity stunt, a pathetic attempt to score points with the open-borders crowd. He’s done more to advocate for this illegal immigrant than he’s ever done to address the real concerns of his Maryland constituents—like crime, jobs, or the opioid crisis tearing through our communities.

This is the same crowd that couldn’t be bothered to stand and clap for DJ Daniel, a young American hero battling brain cancer who dreams of becoming a police officer. Remember that? At a State of the Union address, when DJ’s story was shared, Republicans stood in awe of his courage, while Democrats sat stone-faced, refusing to honor a kid fighting for his life. But for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, they’ll move mountains, fly to foreign countries, and cry crocodile tears. It’s sick, it’s backwards, and it’s ridiculous.

The Democrats’ obsession with Abrego Garcia isn’t just misguided—it’s dangerous. MS-13 isn’t a social club; it’s a terrorist organization that’s left a trail of bodies across our country. The Trump administration, God bless them, took a stand, designating MS-13 as a foreign terrorist group and deporting its members to keep our streets safe. Abrego Garcia’s deportation wasn’t an error as some claim—it was a necessary step to protect Americans. The Supreme Court may have ordered the administration to “facilitate” his return, but let’s be clear: bringing this guy back would be a waste of time and resources. We would just deport him again. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele understands, and fortunately, he sides with Trump on the matter.

What’s truly galling is the Democrats’ selective outrage. They’ll scream about Abrego Garcia’s “rights” while ignoring the victims of MS-13’s violence—mothers, fathers, and children brutalized by the gang’s reign of terror. They’ll champion a man accused of beating his wife but turn a blind eye to the countless women and families suffering at the hands of illegal immigrant crime. Van Hollen and his ilk have shown more concern for this alleged gang member than for the actual American citizens they’re sworn to serve. It’s a betrayal of everything this country stands for.

Let me be blunt: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not a victim. He’s not a martyr. He’s a likely MS-13 affiliate, has a record of domestic violence allegations made by his own wife, and has no legal right to be in our country. The Democrats’ defense of him is a shameful display of pandering, putting politics over people. They’re embarrassing themselves, and worse, they’re endangering Americans. We need leaders who’ll stand up for our citizens, not fly halfway across the globe to coddle criminals. The Trump administration had it right: deport the bad guys, protect the good ones. It’s time for Democrats to stop the charade and start putting America first.

