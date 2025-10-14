Democrats say get in line and deny that Antifa is real.

It was an invite I was not expecting at all. I was flying back from covering the chaotic protests in Portland, Oregon when I got a message from a White House staffer asking for my participation in their roundtable about Antifa.

The invite was shocking to be honest. Being on the ground for different stories across the country, week after week, often times feel like a blur and you forget that sometimes those stories are seen by those working in the White House.

Once in Washington, D.C., it was clear the roundtable’s existence was for several reasons, even amid the Democrat-induced government shutdown. One of the biggest reasons was to force the media to acknowledge that Antifa exists in the first place. With barely five minutes for each of us to tell President Donald Trump about the subject, I wanted to focus on the simple truth that Antifa has been causing havoc in certain cities in response to the President’s mass deportations.

The main, bad-faith argument used by Leftists to say Antifa is not real is because there is no national leadership or national organization. This is bunk because law enforcement has gone after Antifa cells, such as in San Diego, in a similar manner as with other groups who commit different types of crime.

It does not matter that there is no main Antifa spokesperson for them, followers of anarcho-communism gather together and plan attacks on federal law enforcement or property, like in Portland, Oregon. That is a group. A group that acts in concert to advance their twisted goals. Antifa, a misnomer to begin with, purposefully decentralize themselves to make it harder for police to break up their cells. It is a tactic that has proven successful, but not in every case.

Sure enough, the media dismissed our reporting by labeling us as “social media influencers,” even though our work more closely resembles the mold of World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle as opposed to random Twitch steamers and Instagram product sellers.

Left-wing rag The Guardian took it a step further by writing that we are “self-described independent journalists who might better be called partisan conservative social media influencers. The influencers cover leftwing protests in a highly political manner, more akin to opposition research than nonpartisan reporting.”

The ever-reliable hack Jimmy Kimmel mocked the idea of having a roundtable, once he was finally done crying about people being mean to him after he falsely implied Charlie Kirk’s shooter was a Trump supporter.

“There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa. This is no different than if they announced they rounded up a dozen Decepticons. ‘We’ve captured the chupacabra, everyone!,’” he said.

These weak arguments were to be expected, but they can’t hide the fact that Antifa is still causing problems in cities like Chicago, Portland, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Most disturbingly, those involved in the Antifa movement are not the only people who are attacking federal law enforcement. Countless videos have been posted on social media showing seemingly everyday people attacking federal agents or their vehicles while the agents arrest illegal aliens. “Bystanders” are now using their cars to ram federal vehicles.

This proves that the sustained political violence happening right now is not a “both sides” issue. The Left in general has become radicalized and violent because of Trump returning to office and carrying out his campaign promises. I have not been busy this summer covering violence in the streets because of people on the Right, it has been because of Leftists.

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service was a large gathering of conservatives and it was peaceful. No one on the Right rioted after he was unjustly killed in such a brutal and public fashion. Let’s not forget the left-wing rioted for months in the name of “social and racial justice” in 2020 even though those actions did not result in such progressive outcomes.

I’ll finish by saying it was an honor to be among those chosen to brief President Trump and the nation about this radical group. While riot season is coming to a close with the cold setting in for most of the country, this issue is far from over as long as enhanced deportations continue.