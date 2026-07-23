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While Democrats are apparently unsure what makes a man a man or a woman a woman, they have made it abundantly clear they are absolutely sure there is no problem with illegal aliens voting in U.S. elections.

They are so sure about this not being a problem that they are against measures such as voter I.D. or attempts to clean states voting rolls.

Yet this week, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill (D) admitted thousands of illegal aliens had been registered to vote and hundreds had voted in elections held within her state.

From 2023 to 2024, the problem occurred when illegal immigrants “answered ‘no’ when asked on a keypad whether they were a U.S. citizen when applying for drivers’ licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway.”

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Up to 400 illegal aliens had voted as the result of this “error.”

Even with this latest piece of evidence showing it is possible for non-citizens to vote in our elections, Sherrill said the Trump administration is still in the wrong.

“Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity. For more than ten years, he has worked to undermine Americans’ faith in our elections by spreading lies about legitimate election results, attempting to overturn a free and fair election, encouraging an attack on our Capitol when he couldn’t accept the will of the voters, and defunding election security at the federal level,” Sherrill said.

It is hilarious to see a Democrat deflecting from a case that punches a hole clean through their arguments. Having trust in the results of our elections is paramount and Democrats have long resisted any common sense attempt for Americans to regain that trust after years of election denialism, i.e. “Russia Russia Russia!”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren followed suit when confronted by a reporter about the case, deflecting and ultimately fleeing the conversation.

The software “error” highlights the other issue of giving illegal aliens driver’s licenses and state I.D. We are not even talking about people who have pending cases or are in the process of becoming citizens, New Jersey proudly touted in 2021 of giving out licenses “regardless” of someone’s immigration status, including people who entered our country undetected.

“Increased access to a driver license will do much to improve the lives of many New Jersey residents and enhance public safety,” Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said at the time. “Our roads are safer when drivers are trained, tested, licensed, and insured.”