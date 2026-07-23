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Timothy Christopher Rollins's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins
2h

With Democrats, we YET AGAIN see how STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES…on steroids…and they NEVER LEARN! AGAIN!

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bumpy364's avatar
bumpy364
1h

Yeah, data from dmv passed to election board for verification. Nah, no need for that just add them.

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