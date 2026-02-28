Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

It does not take much to make Congressional Democrats throw a hissy fit these days, especially whenever President Donald Trump makes his way to Capitol Hill.

Tuesday is when Trump gave his annual State of the Union address. While some argue such speeches have long lost their impactfulness, it does give presidents the opportunity to set the tone for the year and highlight their successes. After all, when former President Joe Biden gave his SOTU in 2024 and did not completely fail it, quite the low bar, many Democrats used it to justify having the ailing man be their nominee of that election (Talk about a backfire).

Before Trump even took the podium, over 70 Democrats made a big deal about not attending the speech.

“I will be hearing from the people of my district about their personal experiences with skyrocketing costs, new barriers to health care, dismantled Social Security services, and brutal cuts to medical research,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) said in a statement. She is the number two Democrat in the House.

Many of the Democrats who will not attend the speech instead participated in a rally dubbed “the “People’s State of the Union, which took place on the National Mall and organized by left-wing groups MoveOn and MeidasTouch.

“He’s made a mockery of the State of the Union speech and he doesn’t deserve an audience,” Senator Christopher Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “He’s going to tell 40 different lies, call Democrats names; he’s going to paper over his corruption; and I don’t feel like what he’s doing dignifies having Democrats there to cloak the speech in a veneer of respectability.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who went to great lengths to bring back illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia after his deportation, said, “We cannot normalize this moment when Trump is marching our country toward fascism. I refuse to be a prop in the chamber as Donald Trump shreds our Constitution and attacks our democracy.”

Reading between the lines, it seems Democrats realize their outbursts, interruptions, and odd use of paddles made them look foolish and ineffective. Democrats are under extreme pressure from their base to take drastic measures to resist Trump and his administration. It is part of the reason why they have been on board with the unhinged and dangerous behavior from anti-ICE rioters.

While it is highly doubtful there was any impact from the boycotting, it did not stop Democrats from making a lot of noise.

Read my previous piece about what Democrats in California are doing to America’s cherished dogs: