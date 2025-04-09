Republican Sen. John Kennedy made a pro-abortion Democrat lawyer, Hampton Y. Dellinger, nearly wet himself during questioning by exposing his shocking past tweets in front of the nation.

“I wanna read you a tweet,” Kennedy told Dellinger. “‘There are some women GOPers and a tiny number of Democrats who want government, not women, to control women’s bodies. But if there were not Republican men in office there would be no abortion bans,…’ did you write that?!”

“Senator I cannot speak to that…” a nervous Dellinger replied.

“Then why did you say it?!! In front of God and country?!!” Kennedy shouted. “You said every Republican, except the ones that you like, have their position on abortion because they’re misogynistic!”

Republican brawler Markwayne Mullin CALLS OUT Jake Tapper's crap right to his face on CNN

GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin refused to let CNN’s Jake Tapper continue to exaggerate and fear monger about President Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan during a tense live interview.

“The truth is, these countries need us more than we need them!” Mullin told tapper. “If we are ever going to right this ship, this is the time to do it!”

“You know it’s not just Democrats criticizing Trump on this,” Tapper said, pulling up a clip of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro blasting Trump’s tariffs as “a massive tax increase on American consumers.”

Mullin assured Tapper that a tax hike will not be the effect of the tariffs and that he trusts Trump to do right by the American people. “We’re not going to be talking about this in 90 days. What we’re going to be talking about is how many manufacturing jobs are coming back to the United States!”

DOGE crashes Democrat protest in Washington D.C., What happens next is disturbing…

Watch PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller crash a massive anti-Trump protest in Washington D.C. while dressed as a DOGE officer. He had one simple question for protesters:

“Is it fair for the taxpayer to want to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse in government?”

It did not go over well…

