Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal had a meltdown in front of congress when MAGA congressman Ben Cline called her out for lying about “peaceful protesters” interfering with ICE agents.

“I will not withdraw my words! You are NOT telling the truth!” he told her bluntly.

Minnesota church congregants face ongoing harassment after anti-ICE protest disruption

Caleb Phillips, a 21-year-old regular attendee of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, said leftist agitators have continued to harass and heckle congregants for two consecutive Sundays following their January 18 disruption of a service, when dozens of anti-ICE protesters stormed the sanctuary screaming chants and causing children to cry.

Why it matters: The protesters targeted the church because one of its pastors is associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, accusing congregants of “harboring” him and saying they “should be ashamed as a church” and are “not real Christians.” Phillips described the invasion as a “traumatic scenario” but said services have been “packed” in response.

What they’re saying: Phillips and his Asian girlfriend attempted to pray with some protesters after a service, but a protester with a megaphone then berated his girlfriend with racial attacks, saying “You’re Asian, why are you hanging out with Nazis” and “they’re going to come for her next.” Phillips called it a “spiritual battle” and said congregants will continue to “love those who hate us and pray for those who persecute us.”

The response: Despite feeling anger at the hatred directed at them, Phillips said the church will not “shun our brother in Christ because his line of work isn’t popular right now,” and congregants responded to the initial invasion by singing, praying, and reading scripture while young church members faced down the agitators.

Failed Trump assassin to be sentenced

Ryan Routh, 59, will be sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course in September 2024. The Justice Department is requesting a life sentence, stating “Routh’s crimes undeniably warrant a life sentence—he took steps over the course of months to assassinate a major Presidential candidate.”

What happened: Secret Service Agent Robert Fercano spotted Routh embedded in a hedge near the sixth hole with a rifle on September 15, 2024, and opened fire, prompting Routh to flee. He left behind an SKS-style rifle with scope, extra ammunition, steel armor plates, and a camera. Cell phone records showed his phones pinged near the golf course and Mar-a-Lago multiple times from August 18 to September 15.

The evidence: Investigators found a list of Trump’s scheduled appearances, a notebook with ramblings about fighting for Ukraine, and a letter Routh wrote offering “$150,000 to whomever can complete the job” of assassinating Trump. Routh was also convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, and other weapons charges. When the verdict was delivered in September 2025, Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen.

Come on dude! Mamdani fails to handle massive snow storm, gets a custom winter jacket instead

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced criticism for apparently prioritizing his appearance over the city’s response to Winter Storm Fern, which killed 16 people and left streets buried in snow and trash. The New York Times reported Monday that while coordinating the citywide response, the mayor “wanted to find a new coat” that was “unassuming and modest, but still able to distinguish him.”

Why it matters: Mamdani’s $159 custom Carhartt jacket—purchased from a Manhattan shop, embroidered in Brooklyn with the phrase “No problem too big. No task too small,” and styled with help from his artist wife—went viral in fashion outlets like GQ and Harper’s Bazaar. But outrage grew as the death toll rose and trash piled up on snow-covered streets, with critics saying “if he used a fraction of the energy spent on his propaganda videos and prop jackets towards running the city, we wouldn’t have people literally dying.”

The big picture: The jacket episode is part of a pattern of the 34-year-old Democratic socialist mayor prioritizing strategic PR and image cultivation over actual governance. Mamdani holds three communications meetings a week, personally rewrites press statements, and plans to hold a public event for each of his first 100 days—including announcing free tax prep services while providing snow recovery updates, and holding a Monday press conference about municipal building tours on a rooftop in sub-zero temps where he announced three more cold-related deaths. “He literally has his head in the clouds while people are literally dying on the streets,” one political strategist said.

Tyler Robinson defense claims Utah prosecutor sought death penalty to please Trump in Charlie Kirk assassination case

Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s defense team argued during a Tuesday pre-trial hearing that Utah County Attorney Jeffrey S. Gray only moved to seek the death penalty because President Trump had publicly declared his wish to see Kirk’s killer executed, questioning whether Gray was motivated by “strong emotional reactions” rather than legal considerations.

Why it matters: Defense attorney Richard Novak raised potential conflicts of interest including Gray’s 2022 campaign promise to seek the death penalty in “appropriate” cases, the fact that an adult child of a prosecutor in Gray’s office witnessed the shooting, and Trump’s social media post stating “I hope he gets the death penalty.” The defense sought to have Gray’s office removed from the case.