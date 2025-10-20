Fox News’ Lawrence Jones confronted Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen during a live interview about her party’s prior support for providing government healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Pissed-off reporter DESTROYS Chicago Mayor in front of the entire nation

Chicago reporter William J. Kelly confronted Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson during an intense press conference for demonizing law enforcement.

“You’re the one having panic attacks!” Kelly said. “You’re not keeping Chicago safe. What do you say to Donald Trump? How did you feel when Donald Trump called you incompetent?”

Trump vows permanent cuts for “Democrat welfare programs” amid shutdown

President Donald Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” that the government shutdown, now nearing its third week, gives him authority to permanently eliminate what he called Democratic “welfare programs” that Republicans have long wanted to cut, claiming shutdown rules allow him to freeze or suspend certain federal programs.

Trump’s vow: “They didn’t realize that that gives me the right to cut programs that Republicans never wanted — you know, giveaways, welfare programs,” Trump said. “And we’re doing that. We’re cutting them permanently.”

Shutdown triggered by ACA subsidy dispute: The shutdown began after Democrats refused to approve a funding bill without an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire in 2025, putting pay for hundreds of thousands of federal employees on hold, while the White House claims Democrats are pushing billions for Medicaid coverage for illegal immigrants.

Trump attacks Democrats’ political future: The president characterized Democrats as “kamikaze pilots” with “no future,” arguing they lack strong leadership and viable candidates, and that the shutdown stalemate gives Republicans leverage to cut billions in contested programs.

“No Kings” protest produces massive crowds of Trump-hating Americans

Massive crowds participated in the second “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration on Saturday, with more than 100,000 people gathering across New York City’s five boroughs and roughly 2,500 protests held nationwide, including in major cities and even London (where they really do have a king…).

Limited arrests in specific locations: A small number of arrests occurred in certain areas, including at least 15 near an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, three people detained in Portland after an alleged assault, and several arrests in Denver where police dispersed a group trying to access a highway. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, despite concerns about violence ahead of the marches.

Political divide over protests: Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, argued the protests were efforts to distract from the government shutdown and appease the Democratic base, while Democratic leaders like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the rallies as peaceful pushback against what they characterized as Trump’s authoritarian policies.

Survivors outraged as Mamdani cozies up with imam linked to deadly terror attack

NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani appeared Friday with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who prosecutors named as a potential co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing trial that killed six people and injured over 1,000, calling him a “pillar” of the Brooklyn community.