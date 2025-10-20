PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Minnie Hull's avatar
Minnie Hull
just now

How long are they gonna continue to lie when it’s in writing what day the Democrats want and what American people are not willing to keep paying for

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture