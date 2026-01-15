Fox News’ Will Cain blasted Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost for calling the ICE officer who shot Renee Nicole Good “a murderer” before any investigation has been completed.

“Murder has a definition, a criminal definition, and you used that!!” Cain exploded at the democrat.

GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for demanding an investigation into the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE, arguing that the situation was clearly a matter of self defense by a law enforcement officer and does not require further investigation.

“I deal in facts!!”

Trump flips the bird at heckler after comment that crossed the line

President Donald Trump raised his middle finger and mouthed “f**k you” at a heckling autoworker who yelled “pedophile protector” during a tour of Ford’s F-150 assembly plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday. The White House called the response “appropriate and unambiguous” as the incident, captured on video, drew swift backlash and a worker suspension.

Heckler Identifies Himself TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old UAW line worker, admitted shouting the insult with no regrets and faced immediate suspension pending investigation.

White House Defends Action Communications Director Steven Cheung described the heckler as a “lunatic” in a rage, praising Trump’s direct reply as fitting.

Ford Officials React Positively Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley highlighted strong ties with Trump, emphasizing added shifts and manufacturing support amid the visit.

Second ICE shooting sparks violent clashes in Minneapolis

Agitators and federal law enforcement clashed in Minneapolis Wednesday night into Thursday morning after a second ICE-involved shooting where an agent shot an alleged illegal immigrant in the leg during an arrest attempt, with DHS claiming the agent fired because he was “fearing for his life and safety” after the individual “violently assaulted the officer,” while the suspect is now stable and in custody with the ICE agent allegedly hospitalized.

Protests turn violent with tear gas, pepper balls deployed: At least a hundred demonstrators protested the shooting using horns and whistles while officers deployed tear gas, pepper balls, and flash bangs as rioters tossed items at agents, with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara saying the crowd was committing “unlawful acts” including throwing fireworks at officers and urging people to “leave immediately,” warning “This is already a very tense situation, and we do not need this to escalate any further.”

Local officials demand ICE leave, condemn agency’s presence: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the deployment of roughly 3,000 ICE agents in Minneapolis and statewide was “creating chaos” rather than safety, noting “a huge percentage of the shootings that have taken place so far this year in Minneapolis have been by ICE” and calling ICE’s conduct “disgusting and intolerable,” while Gov. Tim Walz urged peaceful demonstrations, writing “What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets” and again calling on ICE to leave the state.

Trump slams door on visas for 75 nations including Russia Iran

The Trump administration has frozen visa processing for citizens of 75 countries—including Russia, Iran, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Brazil—starting January 21, as the State Department reassesses screening to block applicants likely to become public charges and exploit U.S. benefits amid heightened global tensions and Iran strike threats.

Expanded public charge enforcement: The indefinite pause targets applicants who might rely on welfare, with consular officers now denying visas based on factors like health, age, and English proficiency; exceptions remain extremely limited.

Somalia fraud focus highlighted: Somalia joins Russia and Iran on the list due to reported widespread public benefits fraud by its community in Minnesota, prompting stricter vetting beyond general security concerns.

Geopolitical timing noted: The move coincides with U.S. military evacuations in the Middle East and Trump’s threats of strikes on Iran over its deadly protester crackdown, though officially tied to immigration reform rather than direct war escalation.

Fauci privately praised natural immunity before mandating jabs

Newly released emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci privately called Israeli study data on natural COVID immunity “rather impressive” in August 2021—acknowledging prior infection could surpass vaccination—while publicly championing broad vaccine mandates that ignored such evidence for recovered Americans.