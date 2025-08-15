CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin called out Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries during a tense live interview for claiming to support “free markets” while just minutes earlier expressing support for socialist Zohran Mamdani.

He wasn’t expecting to actually be held accountable for his words and didn’t know what to do… Watch below:

Click To Watch Video

DHS debuts high-profile ICE vehicle fleet with Trump’s name on them

The Department of Homeland Security launched a fleet of newly branded Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles featuring dark navy SUVs and pickups with red and gold striping, large "ICE" lettering, "Defend the Homeland" slogans, and prominent "President Donald J. Trump" emblems on the rear.

Professional rollout video goes viral with recruitment message - A professionally produced video featuring the fleet driving past D.C. landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and Capitol, set to DaBaby's rap track "TOES," garnered nearly 200,000 views within hours and included recruitment links to JOIN.ICE.GOV.

Fleet launch coincides with federal D.C. crime crackdown - The rollout occurs as Trump temporarily assumed control of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for 30 days, with ICE agents joining DEA, FBI, and National Guard forces to reinforce patrols and man city checkpoints in the nation's capital.

DHS reports significant enforcement gains under Trump administration - Secretary Kristi Noem's office cited a 93% decline in border encounters, near halt to illegal migration through Panama's Darién Gap, over 100,000 ICE job applications since the "Defend the Homeland" campaign began, and more than 352,000 arrests since January.

Trump to meet with Putin today in Alaska - Here’s what you need to know

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Friday, for Ukraine peace talks. The high-stakes summit will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage starting at 3:30 PM EST, featuring a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by a working lunch with delegations and a joint press conference.

Meeting aims to assess Putin's seriousness about ending 3-year war - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump wants to "look at this guy across the table" and make a face-to-face assessment after months of unproductive phone calls, with Trump believing he'll "know very quickly" if Putin will make a deal.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy excluded but potential follow-up meeting planned - Trump faces criticism for not including Zelenskyy or European leaders, but says if talks go well he'll "call President Zelenskyy and the European leaders" for a second meeting, while Zelenskyy met with British PM Starmer Thursday to discuss possible outcomes.

Economic incentives and sanctions on the table if talks fail - While discussions may include economic cooperation to help Russia shed its pariah status, Trump warns of "very severe consequences" and additional sanctions if negotiations fail, assessing only a 25% chance of talks failing while calling the process "like chess."

