Tensions boiled over in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as all Democratic members walked out moments before Republicans pushed through a vote on one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, Emil Bove, despite objections over unresolved whistleblower allegations.

Sen. Cory Booker’s tantrum stole the show:

Click To Watch Video

The walkout followed repeated attempts by Booker to delay the vote and allow more time to discuss a whistleblower report from former DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni, which raised concerns about Bove’s conduct. Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, refused.

“This lacks decency, this lacks decorum,” Booker told Grassley. “Debating this [nomination], putting things on the record…Dear God, that's what we are here for."

After nearly an hour of debate, Republicans voted along party lines to advance Bove’s nomination to the full Senate, ignoring Democrats’ calls to postpone.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) also criticized the process, pointing to opposition from hundreds of former judges and prosecutors before walking out with fellow Democrats.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called the vote a “blatant violation” of committee rules. "We can disagree about whether they should be on the court, but not about the rules that put them there," Blumenthal said. Grassley defended the move, saying Democrats took similar action in 2023 for former President Biden’s judicial nominees.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

WARNING: America’s Exploding Debt Could Cause Financial Collapse

Did you know that America is currently heading toward bankruptcy?

There’s a silent financial heist happening right now across the United States.

No ski masks. No bank vaults.

Just a history of bad policy, inflation, and economic mismanagement—quietly draining the wealth of everyday Americans…being wasted by direct taxation or inflation.

The U.S. national debt just surpassed $37 trillion as of June 2025. You don’t need to be a financial expert to know that…

1. Rising debt means fewer economic opportunities for Americans to buy a house or car…

2. Rising debt slows economic and wage growth…

3. Rising debt increases inflation…

So, if you have $50,000 or more in an IRA, 401(k) or TSP, your retirement savings may be at risk. Just one unexpected event—like a global conflict or a debt default—could erase trillions in household wealth.

You’ve worked hard to build your retirement savings. Don’t let poor policy decisions in D.C. quietly destroy it.

Learn how to help protect your wealth before it’s too late. We’ve outlined a wealth protection strategy inside the 2025 Retirement Protection Guide — and it’s completely FREE.

Inside this guide, you'll discover an IRS-approved loophole that allows you to move your retirement savings tax-free and penalty-free into a safe haven asset and hedge your wealth against inflation, market volatility and rising debt.

Get My Free Guide

President Trump reveals health condition after rising concerns: “In excellent health”

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after noticing swelling in his lower legs, the White House announced Thursday, addressing concerns over recent bruising seen on his hands.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump, 79, underwent vascular testing following “mild swelling” and was diagnosed with a “common condition” affecting blood flow, particularly in older adults. “The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency,” Leavitt said to reporters.

“There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” Leavitt said, adding that an echocardiogram confirmed normal heart and kidney function.

Bruising observed on Trump’s hands was attributed to “minor soft tissue irritation” caused by frequent handshaking and daily aspirin use for heart health.

“The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here,” Leavitt told reporters. “In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today.”

Biden admin spent MILLIONS in tax dollars on swimming pools in third world countries: report

More than $1.2 million in taxpayer funds were used to upgrade swimming pools at U.S. diplomatic posts in foreigns countries, according to a new analysis released by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who blasted the spending as wasteful and tone-deaf during a time of global crises.

The analysis identified 14 pool-related federal contracts since former President Biden took office, including a $444,000 indoor pool dehumidification system in Baghdad and a $130,000 pool cover upgrade in Zimbabwe.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow received a $40,000 sewer pump replacement for its pool in 2022 — three months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Projects were identified in seven countries, including Iraq, Sudan, Haiti, Russia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Indonesia. Some of the projects, according to data from USASpending.gov, have yet to be paid out.

“Bureaucrats might think wasting millions is a drop in the bucket, but I am sick and tired of taxpayers getting tossed in the deep end by Washington,” Ernst told The Post. “I will continue working with the Trump administration to put a stop to the splashy spending of the Biden years,” She added, while highlighting ongoing efforts through the Senate DOGE Caucus to uncover federal waste.

Columbia University announces new policy to address campus anti-semitism

Columbia University announced major policy changes Tuesday, including a formal adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, as part of ongoing negotiations with the Trump administration following months of federal scrutiny and unrest on campus.