Democrat Cover-Up? - "Zombie man" is just the tip of the iceberg

Trump proposes AI-bill ahead of major speech Wednesday evening

Hours before President Donald Trump’s scheduled speech on artificial intelligence, the White House on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping action plan focused on jobs, deregulation and national security. Officials outlined the strategy in a background call with reporters, positioning it as a key driver of what the administration calls the next “industrial revolution.”

The White House's artificial intelligence strategy is built on three core pillars: prioritizing American workers, defending free speech and preventing foreign misuse of U.S.-built technologies. “We want to center America's workers, and make sure they benefit from AI,” David Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar, said.

The administration’s plan calls for deregulation to promote AI innovation and avoid what officials described as Europe’s “innovation-killing” rules. “Federal agencies will now review their rules on the books and repeal those that hinder AI development and deployment across industries,” said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Officials highlighted a $500 billion investment led by OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank and MGX for AI development through the Stargate project, which is expected to create more than 100,000 jobs in construction, operations and manufacturing. The administration views the buildout as crucial to maintaining AI leadership over foreign adversaries at a crucial moment.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday evening to implement the plan, which outlines more than 90 federal policy actions and emphasizes international diplomacy, infrastructure and workforce development. “Winning the AI race is non-negotiable,” Kratsios said.

Louisville DROPS ‘sanctuary city’ title, Trump’s pressure wins out

Under mounting pressure from the Trump administration, the city of Louisville announced Tuesday it will begin honoring federal immigration detainer requests and drop its sanctuary city designation.

Democrat Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city will comply with 48-hour detainers issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being notified by the Department of Justice that Louisville was violating federal law. “Metro Corrections will begin honoring 48-hour federal detainers as soon as practical because the stakes are too high,” Greenberg said in a statement.

The 48-hour detainer policy, standard practice in Kentucky’s Department of Corrections , allows ICE agents time to take custody of migrants held on criminal charges before they are released from local jails. Louisville had not enforced the policy since 2017, but will now reinstate it in order to be removed from the federal sanctuary city list.

Greenberg cited ongoing ICE raids and the potential loss of “hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants” as reasons for the policy reversal. “Cities on the sanctuary city list right now are experiencing a terrifying increase in raids by ICE,” he said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the decision, calling it “a major victory for the Department of Justice.” In a statement Tuesday, Bondi said, “This should set an example to other cities. Instead of forcing us to sue you — which we will, without hesitation — follow the law, get rid of sanctuary policies, and work with us to fix the illegal immigration crisis.”

Dems refuse to admit Trump tariffs are working, strategist says

Republican strategist Melik Abdul said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy is showing signs of success, but Democrats will never admit to it.

Appearing on CNN , Abdul argued that critics’ early concerns about Trump’s tariff policy have not materialized. “All of the gloom and doom that was predicted as far as the tariffs are concerned, they have not been realized,” Abdul said.

Abdul pointed to strong economic indicators, including rising manufacturing output, a decline in jobless claims and better-than-expected retail sales. “At this point, Donald Trump’s tariff policy seems to be working,” he said. “And I think it’s very difficult for Democrats to actually give him credit for that.”

Economic data released this month supports the positive outlook. The Federal Reserve Board reported a 0.1% increase in manufacturing output in June, following a 0.3% gain in May. Weekly jobless claims fell by 7,000 to 221,000, the fifth consecutive decline, and U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in June, according to Census Bureau estimates.

Trump also announced new trade agreements with Japan and the Philippines this week, with Japan set to pay a 15% reciprocal tariff under the agreement.

