Virginia’s attorney general race is a political firestorm after disturbing 2022 text messages from Democratic candidate Jay Jones surfaced, with him reportedly writing out violent fantasies about his Republican rival and his children.

In the leaked texts exchanged with GOP Delegate Carrie Coyner, Jones wrote about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, placing him alongside Hitler and Pol Pot in a hypothetical scenario where Gilbert would receive “two bullets to the head.” More shockingly, Jones admitted hoping Gilbert’s children would die, justifying it by saying people only change policy “when they feel pain personally.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin appeared on Fox & Friends Monday calling the messages “beyond disqualifying” and demanding Democrats force Jones off the ticket. Youngkin criticized the party’s “moral compass,” questioning how Virginians could support someone who wishes death upon children.

Republican incumbent Jason Miyares, Jones’s opponent, argued his rival lacks the proper temperament for Virginia’s top prosecutor role. He framed the controversy as a fundamental question of character rather than partisan politics, emphasizing that advocating violence against colleagues and children disqualifies anyone from law enforcement leadership.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger condemned Jones’s words, but not his candidacy. “We say, let those without sin cast the first stone,” Spanberger instead said in an official statement. She is still backing Jones as a candidate, and calling other Virginians to do so with her….

While acknowledging the texts and claiming regret, Jones portrayed himself as a victim of political smears designed to keep Virginia under Trump’s influence. He also deflected blame onto Miyares, accusing him of planting negative stories through “Trump-controlled media” to salvage a struggling campaign.

Though Jones has since apologized and reached out to Gilbert’s family, Miyares dismissed it as a “fake” attempt to rescue his political career, noting that Jones doubled down on the comments when originally confronted.

Trump went to Truth Social to condemn the Democratic candidate and those who support him.

Other Republicans have spoken up about the scandal as well. Conservative Virginia governor candidate Winsome Earl-Sears even making this powerful advertisement:

The scandal has united voices across the political spectrum in condemning the violent rhetoric while raising serious questions about Jones’s fitness for office.