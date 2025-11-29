The Thanksgiving holiday in the United States was marked by darkness and tragedy amid the aftermath of the terrorist attack on two West Virginia National Guardsmen who were on patrol in the nation’s capital.

Here is what we know so far: The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal. He is originally from Afghanistan and he entered the United States in 2021 as part of a U.S. government program following the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Lakanwal was supposedly “vetted” because he had worked for a CIA unit. He eventually settled in Washington state and traveled to Washington, D.C. to carry out his ambush.

I was told by a trusted law enforcement source Lakanwal had shouted “Allahu ackbar!” while he shot the National Guardsmen with a revolver and then one of their own firearms. A National Guard supervisor, who was checking on the lower enlisted and had just left the two service members, ran behind cover. As the suspect was reloading, the Guardsman used a pocket knife to stab him. A different Guardsman ran to the scene and shot the suspect multiple times.

This highlights that the Biden-Harris administration’s ill-advised efforts to juice their “rescue” numbers at the expense of national security will be with us for the time being. What makes Lakanwal’s case worse is that he was apparently vetted, while there were thousands of people who were not properly vetted during the chaotic evacuation. Then again, any service member who deployed to Afghanistan will tell you not only did they have to worry about the Taliban and al-Qaeda, but they had to be on guard against insider attacks from supposed Afghan allies.

These “green on blue” attacks were far from rare during the United States’ 20-year long war in that country.

Democrats have naturally and disgustingly blamed President Donald Trump for the attack, saying the National Guard should not be in D.C. to begin with. Putting aside their connotation that the Guardsmen deserved it for deploying to D.C., their presence and security posture has resulted in a lower crime rate when compared to the same time last year. Fewer murders, fewer robberies, etc. Non-TDS riddled D.C. citizens have noticed the improvement in public safety since the Guardsmen have been in the city.

Democrats have likewise said Trump bears the blame because Lakanwal reportedly got his asylum case approved in early 2025. What they are not realizing is they are making the case for mass deportations.

Even though the suspect was properly “vetted,” was a trusted ally to work with the CIA, and had his asylum case approved means we simply can not trust the government’s process to keep Americans safe. Americans

The Trump administration had already taken steps to look through the people that were brought over from Afghanistan under Biden, but now those efforts are being redoubled.

At the time of this writing, it was just announced National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom had succumbed to her injuries.

Americans and the safety of its citizens must always come first.