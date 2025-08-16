District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging the Trump administration's takeover of the city's police force, calling the move "brazenly unlawful" and beyond presidential authority.

The suit targets Trump's executive order federalizing Washington under the D.C. Home Rule Act and Attorney General Pam Bondi's directive installing DEA Administrator Terry Cole as emergency police commissioner, displacing current Chief Pamela Smith.

Schwalb argued the unprecedented federal intervention exceeds Trump's constitutional powers and threatens public safety. He requested emergency court relief to immediately block the orders while litigation proceeds.

"By declaring a hostile takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its limited, temporary authority under the Home Rule Act, infringing on the District’s right to self-governance and putting the safety of DC residents and visitors at risk,” Schwalb said.

"The Administration's unlawful actions are an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home," He went on. "This is the gravest threat to Home Rule that the District has ever faced."

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, scheduled an emergency hearing for Friday afternoon to consider the restraining order request. Reyes previously clashed with the Trump administration over transgender military service policies.

Metropolitan Police Chief Smith warned in court filings that Trump's directive creates "a greater threat to law and order than this dangerous directive" and endangers officers and residents.

Trump issued the federalization order Monday, deploying National Guard troops and claiming federal control was necessary to restore safety in what he called "one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world."

The administration disputes recent crime statistics showing a 26% decline in violent crime between 2023 and 2024, with officials alleging the data had been manipulated and misrepresented, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claimed Washington is "more violent than Baghdad."

Critics argue Trump manufactured a crisis to justify sweeping executive action. Former Obama ethics czar Norm Eisen called it a "fake emergency" part of broader "assaults on the rule of law."

Trump’s order is in line with his Executive Order “Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” from March 28.