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The U.S. military is doing its part to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our great nation’s founding. In our nation’s capital, the different military branches put on an all-day airshow that highlighted the might of our airpower.

The communist activists at Code Pink lamented the military was going to “subject D.C. to 9 hours of air shows boasting weapons of genocide, massacres, and invasions. The weapons that bring death and destruction for millions will be used for ‘celebration’.”

Not to be outdone, Lulu Garcia-Navarro, a podcast host at the New York Times and a CNN on-air contributor, complained, “Why are we having so many jets scorching over DC? Nerve-wracking. I get 250 celebrations but it feels like the apocalypse.”

After getting heavily mocked for her dumb question, Garcia-Navarro said the reason why she does not like the constant sound of jets is because she apparently has post-traumatic stress from “covering wars.”

“But also, lots of people don’t like jets and fireworks! My niece who is with me has auditory processing disorder. There are lots of ways to love America and celebrate Independence Day,” she added.

In a Reddit post for Washington D.C. that marveled at the amount of coordination the military needed to pull off an all-day airshow, some users complained about the noise.

“The super crazy part is that military demonstrations are not a part of 4th of July. We are celebrating the ideas and people who founded the country. It’s Independence Day not Armed Forces Day,” one poster said.

“At some point, it ceases being patriotic and begins being a veiled threat,” another said.

“It’s a feature, not a bug. He wants DC to feel like a warzone, and he wants us to feel like we’re living inside it. It makes him feel strong, like Putin and Kim Jong Un; a petulant child with unchecked power,” a user rambled.

It is fascinating to see how the celebration of our nation heightens liberals’ disdain for it. They claim that it is not hatred for America, but rather it is hatred for President Trump. Yet, polling has shown Democrats’ patriotism has been on the decline for decades.

Take the American flag, the symbol of our country. It has nothing to do with Trump and it existed long before he became our president. Yet, a recent YouGov poll found Democrats rate the Black Lives Matter flag higher than the American flag. Democrats also nearly rated the Mexican and Ukrainian flags as highly as the American flag.

It is not surprising the Left, whose movement is based on reshaping the foundation of the United States, takes any opportunity to bash the country they are more than happy to continue living in.