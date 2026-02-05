We asked liberals in Washington D.C. to sign our petition to bring back illegal immigrants recently deported by ICE… But then we told them their rap sheets!

“He was convicted of s*xual abuse and assault, do you still want him to come back?”

Antifa WARLORD gets MAGA REALITY CHECK after calling to kill ICE agents

Self-proclaimed Antifa militant Kyle Wagner was arrested by DHS after calling for an armed uprising against ICE agents in the streets of Minneapolis on social media.

“Anywhere we have an opportunity to get our hands on them, we need to put our hands on them,” Wagner said, according to prosecutors. “If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f**king fun.”

Vance blasts Fuentes “Eat Sh*t!” after racist attack on his wife

Vice President JD Vance fiercely condemned far-right provocateur Nick Fuentes for racist attacks on his Indian-heritage wife Usha and their children, telling him to “eat sh*t” in an exclusive Daily Mail interview.

Groypers threat looms Fuentes has vowed to mobilize his young supporters to disrupt Vance’s potential 2028 presidential bid in early primary states if Vance explicitly condemns them.

Antisemitism firmly rejected Vance emphasized moral clarity, denouncing Jew hatred as disgusting and stating no one should hate people based on race, ethnicity, or religion including white, Jewish, or black individuals.

Family attacks personal The controversy stems from Fuentes’ repeated racial insults targeting Usha Vance’s Indian background, prompting Vance’s strongest personal rebuke against anyone attacking his family regardless of political side.

Conservative baby boom defies Liberal decline

A mini baby boom is underway at the White House, with Second Lady Usha Vance expecting her fourth child, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt her second, and Katie Miller her fourth — spotlighting conservatives’ higher fertility amid plunging liberal birth rates.

Conservatives Outpace Liberals Demographically Conservatives maintain near-historic fertility levels while progressives’ rates tumble below replacement, creating a widening partisan gap in births since before 1980.

Marriage And Family Drive Gap Institute for Family Studies data shows conservative young adults marry at far higher rates — 60% of women and 57% of men aged 25-35 versus much lower for liberals — fueling more children.

Left Risks Long-Term Decline Anti-family messaging and historical ideologies hinder leftist worldview reproduction through low births, while conservatives’ pro-child stance promises sustained cultural and political influence.

“Go Woke, Go Broke” claims another victim

Outdoor apparel icon Eddie Bauer faces near-total closure of its nearly 200 North American stores as operator Catalyst Brands prepares Chapter 11 filing, blaming years of progressive activism for alienating core customers and driving financial decline amid booming outdoor sector demand.