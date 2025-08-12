PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller asked protesters outside of the white House: Is Washington D.C. is safe.

“It’s the 4th most dangerous city in the country in terms of murders… Do you still think its safe?” Miller asked one protester, screaming into a bullhorn.

“It’s SAFE!!!” she fired back.

Watch the fiery confrontation here:

Click to Watch Video

Washington D.C had 27.3 murders per 100,000 residents in 2024, according to a public safety report from RIT. That makes it the 4th most dangerous city in the nation, and roughly 6x more dangerous than NYC.

Together with Nutrition and Healing

Dear Reader,

You won’t see THIS in any history book…

But after becoming the first man to set foot on the moon…

Neil Armstrong reported a strange encounter he had in space during a post-mission debrief.

And he wasn’t the only astronaut to experience it.

NASA did their best to keep it secret…

But now, unearthed NASA audio is blowing the lid off of everything.

This official Apollo recording is only seconds long, but it will chill you to the bone.

P.S. Of all the moon landing conspiracies, THIS could be the most incredible. Get the full truth HERE now while it’s still publicly available.

Learn More