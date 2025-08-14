Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith issued new directives Friday authorizing officers to coordinate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on suspected illegal immigrants encountered during routine police work.

The policy shift allows officers to notify ICE about suspected undocumented individuals not currently in police custody and permits assisting federal agents with transporting detained migrants. However, the directive maintains restrictions against investigating immigration status or making arrests solely based on federal immigration warrants.

Smith's order comes as the nation's capital operates under federal oversight following President Trump's executive action Monday placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control for 30 days. Attorney General Pam Bondi was designated to oversee department operations during this period.

The change represents a significant departure from Washington's previous immigration policies, though the district was not officially designated as a sanctuary city by the Trump administration. Existing local laws had previously restricted cooperation between D.C. police and federal immigration authorities.

Federal intervention came after several high-profile crimes, including an attack on former Department of Government Efficiency employee Edward Coristine during an attempted carjacking. Trump has indicated plans to request congressional approval for extending federal authority beyond the initial 30-day period.

The enhanced enforcement strategy has produced immediate results. FBI Director Kash Patel reported 45 arrests overnight Wednesday into Thursday, including 29 immigration-related offenses, 16 violent crimes, and 3 firearm seizures. Since operations began, federal task forces have made over 100 arrests across various criminal categories.

Chief Smith acknowledged the federal reinforcements' value, noting that 500 additional personnel would positively impact crime reduction efforts in a department facing staffing shortages. The federal takeover marks the most significant intervention in D.C. governance since the 1995 Financial Control Board addressed the district's budget crisis.